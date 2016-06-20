In her TED Talk, Mary McGill comments that the limitations of the selfie are a “strong indicator” of the inequality still faced by women and their modes of self-representation. Do you believe that the selfie is a flexible enough tool to challenge patriarchal structures?

"I don't think selfies alone have the power to challenge patriarchal structures. However, if selfies help women gain meaning and understanding of themselves and the world around them, then yes, they can become an unlikely tool that helps dismantle power structures. But it's not just on women. Men need to stop expressing their disdain for women taking up space in public."



Tally Schifrin (played by Jenny Slate) on Girls describes her addiction to social media as “the only way that [she] can see [herself].” Even if the selfie is empowering, does it still encourage women to do much of their introspection online, instead of engaging with the exterior “real” world as a source of knowledge and confidence?

"Social media is a microcosm of 'the real world.' That feedback loop is fascinating, because we hope others see us as we see ourselves. But we're uncertain about who we actually are. When we look to the comments section or ask our friends to help us define ourselves and our worth, we often walk away more confused. You can't ultimately find yourself on social media or through selfies or in the real world. I think a person's self-knowledge and confidence comes from spending copious amounts of time alone, not texting or scrolling, but writing, reflecting, and taking inventory of your past and present, so you can make better decisions in the future."