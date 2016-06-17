Kim Kardashian Just Revived That Taylor Swift-Kanye West Beef, Plus More Stories

1. World News: A ship in the Mediterranean Sea recovered the cockpit voice recorder from crashed EgyptAir Flight 804.
The recorder was damaged, the agency said Wednesday, but the search team was able to recover the device's memory unit. The recorder and the images were retrieved by the ship John Lethbridge, the Civil Aviation Authority says. (NPR)
2. Major News: Jo Cox, a member of British Parliament, is dead after being stabbed and shot by an attacker.
Police have confirmed that Jo Cox died this afternoon after being shot and stabbed in her constituency yesterday afternoon. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the attack and have arrested a 52-year-old man. (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: Three babies were born in the U.S. with birth defects due to the Zika virus, according to health officials.
The babies, whose mothers were infected with Zika, had brain problems such as microcephaly, excess fluid in the brain, abnormal eye development, and more, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Thursday. (Time)
4. Tech Talk: Facebook is completely changing the look of Messenger, hoping to make the app more user-friendly.
There is a Favorites section showing the people you frequently message; a Birthdays section; and an Active Now section that makes it easier to see who's online at that moment. All of those new components are available on Messenger's main scrollable home screen. (Read More)
5. On The Trail: Oprah Winfrey endorsed Hillary Clinton for president of the United States.
“I’m with her.” That’s what Oprah Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of her new show, Greenleaf, making it clear that she supports Hillary Clinton. (Read More)
6. Just Wrong: Anti-LGBT groups have publicly pledged to do "what is necessary" to stop Istanbul's gay pride parade June 26.Pride month is under threat in Turkey by groups like Alperen Hearths and Anatolia Muslim Youth Association, Al Jazeera reports. Group leaders have demanded that officials cancel the event, or "we will directly prevent the march from happening." Last June, Istanbul's pride parade was shut down for the first time in 13 years. (Read More)
7. Style Stalking: British designer Stella McCartney announced that she will officially launch a menswear line.
The designer announced the new category expansion in Florence at Pitti Uomo, one of the most important menswear trade shows in the world. Rumors of McCartney's impending move into menswear have been swirling since the fall '16 shows, according to WWD. (Read More)
8. Shade: Kim Kardashian said Taylor Swift "totally approved" that controversial Kanye West lyric, but chose to "play the victim."
Kim Kardashian West said, "It was funny because [on the call with Kanye, Taylor] said, ‘When I get on the Grammy red carpet, all the media is going to think that I'm so against this, and I'll just laugh and say, 'The joke's on you, guys. I was in on it the whole time.’" (Read More)
