It's North West's Birthday! Plus More Stories

1. Major News: A federal court upheld the F.C.C.'s net neutrality rules, clearing the way for greater protections for web users.
The decision affirmed the government’s view that broadband is as essential as phone and power service and should be available to all Americans — not a luxury that does not need close government supervision. (The New York Times)
2. World News: Russian hackers accessed the Democratic National Committee's network and stole research on Donald Trump.
The intrusion into the DNC was one of several targeting American political organizations. The networks of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were also targeted by Russian spies, as were the computers of some GOP political-action committees, U.S. officials said. (The Washington Post)
3. Here At Home: A juror in the Stanford rape case wrote an angry letter to the judge, saying "shame on you."
In the juror's impassioned letter to Judge Aaron Persky, published in Palo Alto Weekly on Monday, he writes that the sentence "makes a mockery of the whole trial and the ability of the justice system to protect victims of assault and rape." (Read More)
4. Tech Talk: Apple is finally allowing users to remove pesky formerly undeletable apps (such as Stocks, Tips, & Game Center) with its next update.
Unfortunately, according to BuzzFeed, even if you delete every single one of these previously permanent apps — and you’ll probably want to keep a few, such as Contacts and Calendar — you’ll only free up about 150 MB of space on your phone, which isn’t all that much. (Read More)
5. On The Trail: Hillary Clinton won the last Democratic primary of the season in Washington D.C.After a long and fraught fight, the final contest of the 2016 presidential primary came to an end on Tuesday night as Secretary Clinton handily defeated Senator Bernie Sanders by a wide margin, with Clinton taking 78.7% of the vote. (Read More)
6. In The Know: Eating whole grains is linked to a longer life, according to a new analysis.
The analysis, published in the journal Circulation, is the first of its kind to study the link between whole-grain intake and mortality. It included results from 12 published studies in the U.S., U.K., and Scandinavian countries, looking at a total of more than 786,000 participants. (Read More)
7. Noms: Oreo just revealed two new Oreo Thins flavors: lemon and chocolate.
In case you need a refresher, Oreo Thins are 7.5 millimeters thick, while the classics are 12.5 millimeters. And they are not a diet product; they're just the same old cookies with a different thickness, which gives them a slightly crunchier texture. (Read More)
8. Happy Birthday, North: In honor of North West's birthday, we rounded up eight times she destroyed us with her cuteness.
Nori has style. She's got sass. She has parents who pretty much never stop snapping photos of her. That maelstrom of factors means that we get a good dose of little Miss West on a pretty regular basis. And for that, we are deeply grateful. (Read More)
