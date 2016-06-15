Listen Up! Refinery29's This AM Is Now On Amazon Echo

Attention, R29ers! Waking up smarter just got even easier.
This week, Refinery29's This AM app is officially available on Amazon Echo. That means anyone with an Echo can just ask Amazon's concierge, Alexa, for Refinery29's top eight stories each day. You'll get everything from impactful news to inspiring tidbits and major pop-culture moments — in less than two minutes.
For those who don't know, This AM is Refinery29's morning news app that gives you the eight major stories that everyone will be talking about. But now you can get your daily dose of R29 news without even swiping up.
To listen: Go to Settings inside your Alexa app. Choose “Flash Briefing” and select Refinery29. Then ask your Echo, “Alexa, what’s the news?” Just like that, Alexa will share our single-sentence roundups that leave you informed and ready for the day.
It's really that simple: Wake up, tune in, and instantly feel a little smarter.
This week, Refinery29's This AM app is officially available on Amazon Echo. That means anyone with an Echo can just ask Amazon's concierge, Alexa, for Refinery29's top eight stories each day. You'll get everything from impactful news to inspiring tidbits and major pop-culture moments — in less than two minutes.
For those who don't know, This AM is Refinery29's morning news app that gives you the eight major stories that everyone will be talking about. But now you can get your daily dose of R29 news without even swiping up.
To listen: Go to Settings inside your Alexa app. Choose “Flash Briefing” and select Refinery29. Then ask your Echo, “Alexa, what’s the news?” Just like that, Alexa will share our single-sentence roundups that leave you informed and ready for the day.
It's really that simple: Wake up, tune in, and instantly feel a little smarter.
Advertisement