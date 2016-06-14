1. Here At Home: Hundreds attended a vigil at New York's historic Stonewall Inn to pay tribute to victims of the Orlando shooting.Hundreds turned out to shine a light for the victims of the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando that left 49 dead. While the crowd and speakers demanded answers to issues like gun safety and pushed back against attempts to blame Islam for the attacks, they more than anything demanded recognition for those who had died, repeatedly chanting "say their names." (Read More)
2. World News: A new gender-neutral uniform policy will allow U.K. students of any gender to choose between a skirt or pants.
Of the 80 state institutions that have adopted the change, 40 are elementary schools (called primary schools in the U.K.), according to The Independent. The gender-neutral uniform is the result of a grant aimed at making government-funded schools more LGBTQ-inclusive. (Read More)
3. Tech Talk: Apple unveiled more than just design changes to its lock screen and Maps — it also previewed a new breathing app.
Apple kicked off its 2016 developer conference with a bang. The Cupertino company gave us a ton of stuff to look forward to, not just on the phone and desktop, but on the Apple TV and Apple Watch, too. (Read More)
4. Get It Girl: Amelia Gapin has just become the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover of Women's Running magazine.
For Gapin, a passionate distance runner and the cofounder of MyTransHealth, being on the cover of Women's Running is a testament to what the sport meant to her throughout her transition. (Read More)
5. Geek Out: Scientists found a planet the size of Jupiter orbiting two suns — and say it may have habitable moons.
The newly confirmed behemoth has been dubbed Kepler-1647 b, and it sits 3,700 light years away in the constellation Cygnus. At an estimated 4.4 billion years old, it's roughly the same age as Earth. But it's nothing like our home planet. (The Washington Post)
6. In The Know: A new study suggests that spending more time in bed makes it harder to fall asleep.
The study, to be presented this week at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, looked at a group of 539 people who had kept detailed sleep diaries for six months. (Read More)
7. Cha-Ching: According to reports, Taylor Swift just moved into a new apartment that rents for $40,000 a month.
The reason for Swift's temporary digs? According to a more reliable source — the NYC Department of Buildings — Swift is currently renovating her Tribeca duplex. She purchased the unit back in 2014 for $20 million, according to Curbed. (Read More)
8. Not An Onion Story: A Tyrannosaurus Rex performed surprisingly well on American Ninja Warrior.Last week, Jessie Graff crushed the course in a Wonder Woman costume. But her feat was quickly overshadowed by a mysterious competitor dressed as a T-Rex. When the dino entered the stage, we thought his run would be about as short as his arms. We were so wrong. See for yourself. (Read More)
