Here At Home: The UCLA gunman has been identified, with reports saying he had a "kill list."The LAPD has identified the UCLA gunman as Mainak Sarkar, a former doctoral student at UCLA. Sarkar might be connected to another murder in Minnesota; LAPD Chief Charlie Beck told KTLA that a woman who was on a "kill list" in Sarkar's home was found dead in Minnesota Thursday morning. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Jane Goodall published a response to Harambe's death, calling it a "devastating loss."The animal expert went on to say, "I feel so sorry for you, having to try to defend something which you may well disapprove of. I tried to see exactly what was happening — it looked as though the gorilla was putting an arm round the child — like the female who rescued and returned the child from the Chicago exhibit." (Read More)
Legends: Reports say Prince died from an opioid overdose.The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office reports that the cause of Prince's death was an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that is usually prescribed to deal with pain. The legendary musician was found dead in his home on April 21. (Read More)
Sex Talk: Americans might just be more bi-curious than ever, a study says.Researchers examining survey data from more than 33,000 Americans from 1973 to 2014 have concluded that the percentage of Americans who have had sex both sexes has more than doubled from 1990 to 2014 (3.1% to 7.7%). In 2014, 49% of respondents felt that "same-sex relations" were "not wrong at all," up from 13% in 1990. (Read More)
On The Trail: Paul Ryan endorses Donald Trump, both on Twitter and in an op-ed.House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted, "I'll be voting for @realDonaldTrump this fall. I'm confident he will help turn the House GOP's agenda into laws." In a separate op-ed, published in The Janesville Gazette, he wrote, "On the issues that make up our agenda, we have more common ground than disagreement." (Read More)
Summer Sippin': Starbucks' newest secret menu item is getting tons of love.
A new beverage, being called the "Pink Drink," is a twist on the Strawberry Acai Refresher, swapping out the water for coconut milk and topped with strawberries or blueberries. (Read More)
Reefer Madness: A new study has concluded that using pot is just as bad as forgetting to floss.The study, which looked at 1,037 people born in New Zealand, tracked marijuana and tobacco use along with 12 other measures of health. The result: Pot didn't affect blood pressure, cholesterol, or inflammation, but did affect the subjects' dental health. (Read More)
A-List: Calvin Harris spoke out about his breakup with Taylor Swift.Harris didn't wait long before he spoke out about the end of his relationship with Swift. The DJ took to Twitter to address the rumors, saying "The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect." The statement was retweeted by Swift herself. (Read More)
