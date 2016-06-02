The secret menu at Starbucks just expanded with the introduction of what’s being called the "Pink Drink." The new beverage is a twist on the Strawberry Acai Refresher, which offers a small caffeine boost from green coffee extract. Instead of mixing the refresher with water, as it normally would be, the Pink Drink is mixed with coconut milk and is topped off with your choice of real strawberries or blackberries.
The Pink Drink is quickly becoming many people's favorite new summertime pick-me-up. Social media has been blowing up with posts about the drink using #PinkDrink.
Sliding into that #pinkdrink lifestyle like @nikkilipstick pic.twitter.com/aJtQQhw5c4— Courtney Leiva (@CourtneyLeiva) May 21, 2016
LITERALLY everyone is getting the PINK DRINK from @Starbucks secret menu 🙊, so of course I had to give it a shot. 😁 It's just a Strawberry Acai Refresher but replace the water with coconut milk! 😛...totally beats the other pink drink I had...aka pepto bismol. 😝 📷: @healthnutlife 📍: @Starbucks 👻: @paulcastrolifts
The soft pink color makes it picture-perfect. Maybe that's part of the reason people love it so much. Aside from being visually pleasing, the drink seems to taste pretty amazing. According to FoodBeast, some are comparing it to a lighter version of strawberry milk or Calpico, a yogurt-based drink that's popular in Asia. A delicious, cool beverage that's also pretty in pink? Sign us up.
Advertisement