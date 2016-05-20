Justin Bieber Is In Trouble Again, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill that would make providing abortion a felony.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm, would make providing an abortion to a woman a felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a prohibition on practicing medicine. The bill passed both the state House and Senate without discussion or debate. (Read More)
2. World News: Authorities found wreckage from EgyptAir Flight MS804 near Karpathos Island in Greece.
The airline tweeted at about 1 p.m. on Thursday that the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation had received an official letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that confirmed floating wreckage, including life jackets and plastic materials, was from the MS804 crash. (Read More)
3. Free Kesha: Dr. Luke's record label granted Kesha permission to perform at the Billboard Music Awards.
In a statement to the AP, Kemosabe Records said: "Kesha's performance on the Billboard Music Awards was always approved, in good faith. Approval was only suspended when Kemosabe learned Kesha was to use the performance as a platform to discuss the litigation." (Read More)
4. Girl Power: 8th grade girls outperformed boys on a new national engineering and technology test.
The test, administered in 2014 to 21,500 students at 840 public and private schools, was a brand-new part of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also called the Nation's Report Card. (Vox)
5. Tech Talk: Google's new idea for making driverless car accidents safer: flypaper on the front end of cars.
Well, not exactly flypaper, but the inspiration is evident in a patent that was approved this week. In the patent, Google shows designs for driverless cars with adhesive layers covering the front ends. A pedestrian who is hit by a car would, in effect, stick to the front of the vehicle. (Read More)
6. Real Talk: PETA blasted Justin Bieber for posing with wild animals after images surfaced of Biebs with a lion cub.
As expected, PETA is not happy with the Biebs right now. The group issued a statement to Refinery29, saying, in part, "Nearly three weeks after posing with animals from an outfit whose owner is facing five counts of cruelty for mercilessly whipping a tiger, Justin Bieber is at it again." (Read More)
7. Pro Tip: We made a once-and-for all guide to using SPF.
Whether or not you actually do it, you know that you should be wearing sunscreen all the time — not just in the summer. It is, without a doubt, the best thing you could do for your skin. (Read More)
8. Noms: Chefs in Naples created the world's longest pizza.A 400-person team of chefs labored for 11 hours to create the 1.1 mile-long pizza, which bested the old record by more than 1,000 feet. The result looks shockingly appetizing. (Read More)
