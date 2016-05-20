The World's Longest Pizza Looks Insanely Delicious

We’ve heard of a party platter, but this is ridiculous.
That’s what we would have said if we were among those responsible for baking the world’s longest pizza, a record now held by Naples after a 1.1 mile-long pie was baked.
A 400-person team of chefs labored for 11 hours to work with 4,400 pounds of flour. NBC reports that the chefs formed that into crust, then layered on 4,400 pounds of mozzarella, 3,300 pounds of sauce, 44 gallons of olive oil, 66 pounds of basil, and a whole lot of tender loving care. The 6,079-foot pizza bested the old record by more than 1,000 feet after it was fed through a wood-burning oven. That’s a lot of pizza.
The result looks shockingly appetizing. We probably wouldn’t want to eat the entire 1.1 miles, but maybe like a half mile? Guinness measured and certified the record, so let there be no doubt. The pizza is extremely big.
