Dr. Luke's Label Won't Let Kesha Perform At The Billboard Music Awards, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: The Senate passed a $1.1 billion measure to combat the Zika virus.
The 68-29 vote propelled the measure over a filibuster and sets the stage to add the Zika funding to an unrelated spending bill. It comes three months after Obama requested $1.9 billion to battle the virus, which can cause severe birth defects. (Time)
2. On The Trail: Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump won the Oregon primaries.Senator Sanders edged out Hillary Clinton in Oregon to claim a majority of delegates from the state, while their contest in Kentucky was within a few thousand votes, making it an even split. And though both Ted Cruz and John Kasich suspended their campaigns, each took around 17% of the vote in Oregon. Trump won Kentucky's Republican primary on March 5. (Read More)
3. Just Wrong: Dr. Luke's label won't let Kesha perform at the Billboard Music Awards.
According to a statement,"Kesha accepted an invitation to perform on the show, and she received written approval from Dr. Luke's record label, Kemosabe Records. Kemosabe subsequently rescinded its approval following a media report on Wednesday, May 11." (Read More)
4. In-The-Know: Thinx new ads feature a transgender model wearing period underwear.
5. Get It Girl: Taiwanese beauty I-Hua Wu just became Maybelline's first Asian global ambassador.
Though Wu isn't the first model of Asian descent to represent the brand, she is the first to rep it on a global scale. In an interview with The Cut, Wu said she's proud that she can bring some attention to her home country. (Read More)
6. Fun Fact: Levi's is working on jeans that are made entirely out of recycled cotton — the first of its kind.
Each pair is made from approximately five once-loved, now-repurposed cotton T-shirts. The denim brand enlisted Seattle-based startup Evrnu to transform the old tees into new, workable materials. (Read More)
7. Real Talk: Iran's Revolutionary Guard thinks that Kim Kardashian is a secret agent.
The rest of the claims in the article are quite dramatic, especially since they're reportedly from The Revolutionary Guard, which is a wing of Iran's armed forces that focuses on internal and external threats, like managing Iran's ballistic missile arsenal. (Read More)
8. Icebreaker: The Beyhive trolled Chick-fil-A for suggesting their lemonade was fresher than Beyoncé's.
We know it's all in good fun, but leave it to Bey's superfans to make sure Chick-fil-A hears them loud and clear that no one will ever out-lemonade the Queen. The chain's lemonade joke has resulted in hundreds of Beyhive members trolling the fast-food restaurant's social media accounts. (Read More)
