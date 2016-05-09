Justin Bieber Got A Cross Tattooed On His Face, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: A judge in California ruled that Uber can be sued over sexual assault committed by its drivers.
Uber had moved to dismiss two charges of sexual assault filed against the company, arguing that it can’t be held liable for the assaults because of technicalities regarding the employment status of its drivers. (Read More)
2. Major News: An ACLU report says 500 Catholic-affiliated hospitals in the U.S. deny some reproductive care.
Catholic-affiliated hospitals may refuse to provide services that are essential — even life-saving — to women of childbearing age, such as contraception, sterilization, infertility treatments, or abortion, when the life of the woman is in danger. (Read More)
3. Try Again: Houston cops staged a silent protest at Beyoncé's concert, saying her videos are "anti-police."KHOU, Houston's CBS affiliate, reports that members of the Pasadena Police Department and the Coalition for Police and Sheriffs (C.O.P.S.) staged a silent protest outside of the NRG Stadium while the superstar performed. (Read More)
4. Cha-Ching: The winning ticket for the $429.6 million Powerball jackpot was purchased in New Jersey.
The ticket, which was sold in Mercer County, NJ, is one of the biggest winning tickets, ever. The jackpot had swelled after 18 drawings without a winner. New Jersey lottery officials said the tickert was sold at a 7-11 in Trenton. (ABC News)
5. Cheddar Bay Biscuits: The favorite restaurant of millennials across the U.S.? Red Lobster.
By classing up the joint with a remodel, including large communal tables, and by adding trendier and more substantial menu items, like wood-grilled fish, larger shrimp, and fresh scampi sauce, Red Lobster appealed to millennials, who want fresh and locally sourced food. (Read More)
6. Ouch: Only 50% of people you call your friends probably consider you their friend, too.
According to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE, you might want to think twice before buying friendship bracelets, because fewer friendships than you'd expect are mutual. Warning: this is about to get depressing. (Read More)
7. Boy, Bye: Justin Bieber got a cross tattooed on his face.
At West 4 Tattoo, Bieber and his friend, Joe Termini, got matching cross designs under their left eyes. Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena, who has also served as Kylie Jenner's tattoo artist, was behind the body art. He showed off his creation on Instagram. (Read More)
8. Drama: Blac Chyna's reps say that she was forced to reveal her pregnancy, because the Kardashians leaked the news.
"She would have preferred to have announced it on Mother's Day herself, but her hand was forced," the rep told People. The magazine added that no one in Chyna's camp knew she was expecting, except for Chyna, Amber Rose, and the rep. (Read More)
