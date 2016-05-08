Houston Cops Protested Beyoncé's Hometown Concert

Beyoncé received more than a hero's welcome when she performed in her hometown on May 7. The Houston native made a pit stop in H-town during her Formation Tour and some police officers were less than pleased with the Lemonade singer's presence.
KHOU, Houston's CBS affiliate, reports that members of the Pasadena Police Department and the Coalition for Police and Sheriffs (C.O.P.S.) staged a silent protest outside of the NRG Stadium while the superstar performed.
They argued that some of Beyoncé's recent videos and performances are "anti-police."
"Some of her performances we believe to be anti-police," Tony Ragsdale, a C.O.P.S. member, told KHOU.
He may be addressing the Queen Bey's controversial Super Bowl 50 performance, where her dancers raised Black power fists and dressed in costumes similar to the regalia the Black Panther party wore in the 1970s. The police officers may also be upset about Bey's "Formation" video, which shows imagery like "stop killing us" and features the "Freedom" singer sinking a New Orleans police cruiser.
To make their point, the officers shined a blue light on the stadium, according to Raw Story.
Beyoncé has been vocal on her stance on police brutality. In an April interview with Elle, the 34-year-old said she supports police officers, but opposes excessive force.
"I have so much admiration and respect for officers and the families of officers who sacrifice themselves to keep us safe," she said. "But let’s be clear: I am against police brutality and injustice. Those are two separate things. If celebrating my roots and culture during Black History Month made anyone uncomfortable, those feelings were there long before a video and long before me."
