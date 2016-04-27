Zac Efron Might Host A Food & Travel Show, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: A transgender teen was allegedly suspended for using the bathroom of his choice.
The student, who wanted to be identified only as R., told CNN that he has used the boy's restroom since he was in seventh grade, without backlash from his school. But this school year, administrators told him he needed to use the girl's bathroom, CNN reports. (Read More)
2. In-The-Know: A federal judge upheld North Carolina’s controversial new voting law — one of the strictest in the country.
The voting law is among the strictest in the country. It reduces the number of days of early voting, prohibits people from registering and voting on the same day, stops ballots cast in the wrong precinct from being counted, ends the practice of preregistering teenagers before they turn 18 and requires a photo ID. (The Washington Post)
3. On The Trail: Donald Trump swept all five northeastern primaries last night, while Hillary Clinton won four.In his victory speech, Trump declared himself the party's presumptive nominee and wasted no time aiming at his potential general election rival, saying "if Hillary Clinton were a man, I don't think she'd get five percent of the vote." Trump also claimed that he would “do far more for women than Hillary Clinton will ever do.” (Read More)
4. ICYMI: Rachel Roy released a statement denying that she's the now infamous "Becky with the good hair."
On April 26, Roy released a statement denying that the now infamous lyric, "He better call Becky with the good hair," is about her. She told People the following: "I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest. My Instagram post was meant to be fun and lighthearted, it was misunderstood as something other than that." (Read More)
5. Double Take: Despite their testy relationship, Megyn Kelly landed an in-depth interview with Donald Trump.
Kelly went to Trump Tower on April 13 for an in-person meeting with the GOP front-runner, to “clear the air,” as she put it. Looks like we’ll be able to see their new dynamic when the interview airs on May 17. (Time)
6. Tech Talk: Apple announced a 13% drop in first-quarter sales, marking the tech giant's first revenue decline in 13 years.
iPhone sales account for two-thirds of Apple's revenue, but the smartphone has struggled to maintain the vigorous sales pace that drove the company to record revenue and profits in recent years. Apple sold 51.2 million iPhones from January through March, or about 10 million fewer than the same three months in 2015. (Los Angeles Times)
7. A-List: Zac Efron is set to host a special for MTV that focuses on food and travel (and abs).
We're used to watching Zac Efron take his shirt off in many, if not all, of his movies, but now he's going to be doing something else on camera: eating! According to People, the heartthrob is set to host a special for MTV. And it's all about food and travel. (Read More)
8. Red Carpet: HBO will submit Beyoncé's Lemonade for Emmy consideration.According to reports, HBO plans to put the visual album up for a variety special Emmy. Beyoncé has previously been nominated for Emmys for her On the Run Tour concert special with Jay Z and the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show in 2013. (Read More)
