We Are Freaking Out Over Zac Efron's New Gig

We're used to watching Zac Efron take his shirt off in many, if not all, of his movies, but now he's going to be doing something else on camera: eating! According to People, the heartthrob is set to host a special for MTV. And it's all about food and travel.
But don't expect Efron to go all Andrew Zimmern on us and eat balut. Instead, he'll “explore how food has moved to the center of millennial culture,” the network stated during a presentation. “The project will look beyond the extravagant and obscure in food to explore the artistry, storytelling, and journeys in what we eat, and the issues and experiences surrounding what we find on our plates," MTV representatives explained.
Apparently, in addition to being an all-around hunk, Efron is also a passionate "food lover," so the project is perfect for him. There's no word yet on when the show will air, but we'll be waiting patiently for the answer to one extremely important question: Which will make us hungrier, Zac Efron or the food?
But don't expect Efron to go all Andrew Zimmern on us and eat balut. Instead, he'll “explore how food has moved to the center of millennial culture,” the network stated during a presentation. “The project will look beyond the extravagant and obscure in food to explore the artistry, storytelling, and journeys in what we eat, and the issues and experiences surrounding what we find on our plates," MTV representatives explained.
Apparently, in addition to being an all-around hunk, Efron is also a passionate "food lover," so the project is perfect for him. There's no word yet on when the show will air, but we'll be waiting patiently for the answer to one extremely important question: Which will make us hungrier, Zac Efron or the food?
Advertisement