Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Baby Girl Is Finally Here, Plus More Stories

1. World News: A magnitude-7.8 earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, killing 233 people and injuring 1,500 more.
The country has declared a state of emergency, the worst for Ecuador since 1987, when 1,000 people were killed. The earthquake's epicenter was located 16 miles south of the coastal town of Muisne, but its effects reached the country's most populous city, Guayaquil, 300 miles away, and capital, Quito, 100 miles away. (Read More)
2. Lawyer Up: Two women are suing Victoria's Secret for racial profiling after being asked to leave a store last June.
Lawyers for Shaunda McDaniel and Tammi Robinson filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. The suit alleges that on June 16, 2015, during a sale, McDaniel was hit and pushed by a shopper who "appeared to be white." (Read More)
3. Free Kesha: Kesha surprised fans at Coachella with her first public performance in months.
On Saturday, Kesha joined Zedd onstage to sing on the EDM star's song "True Colors." It was her first public musical performance in months. Dressed in all black, with an oversized hat and rainbow hair, Kesha sang Zedd's hit. It's clear in videos and photos posted on social media that the crowd loved seeing the singer back onstage again. (Read More)
4. In-The-Know: George Clooney said Bernie Sanders is right about "obscene" fundraiser prices — but he's still voting for Hillary Clinton.
On both Friday and Saturday nights, George and Amal Clooney hosted fundraising dinners for Hillary Clinton with ticket prices that raised the ire of Bernie Sanders supporters. But while George Clooney admits that he actually hates having to raise money this way, he says his efforts are vastly different from the kind of corruption Sanders decries. (Read More)
5. Try Again: Keurig just invented recyclable polypropylene K-Cups, but critics say they're still not green.
The new cups, made out of the same material as water bottles, will be sold later this year and will make up half the number of K-Cups in the market by 2018, the company said. There are still some problems with this plan, the Times' David Gelles pointed out. First, in order to be recycled, the cups still need to be opened, which gets messy. (Read More)
6. It's A Girl: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, to the world.
The duo have named their firstborn Luna Simone Stephens. She weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces. "She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy," Teigen wrote in the caption. Neither parent has posted the first image of their little Luna just yet. (Read More)
7. Cryptic: Beyoncé teased the world premiere of Lemonade on HBO next weekend — but no one knows what it is.
Beyoncé, what are you doing to us?! The singer just posted a super-cryptic short video to her Instagram, opening up a world of speculation. The clip just shows Beyoncé, styled to the nines as she deserves, slowly raising her head off her arms to an echoing sound effect. The soft voiceover whispers, “What am I gonna do, though? What am I gonna do?” Then, cut to black — LEMONADE. (Read More)
8. Style Stalking: Suffering from Coachella FOMO? Here's what all your favorite celebs wore to the music festival.
It's that time of year again. The sun is out, the weather is finally getting warmer, and a cavalcade of celebrities (and lucky, lucky music lovers) have descended upon Palm Springs, CA, for what is arguably the most-anticipated music festival of the year. (Read More)
