What is this mystery? What are you going to do, Beyoncé? The final text tells us that whatever it is, it’s going to be a “world premiere” event on HBO on April 23. Is it a show? An album? A new video? An admission that she does, in fact, head a new world order ? Beyoncé is trolling us hard with this one — and we love it.We've only got a week to find out. Get that HBO Go password queued up, everyone. After the crazy response to “ Formation ,” we can only assume that this is going to be all anyone’s talking about for the next week. And the next. And possibly the one after that...Slay queen, slay.