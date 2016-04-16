Beyoncé, what are you doing to us?! The singer just posted a super-cryptic short video to her Instagram, opening up a world of speculation.
The clip just shows Beyoncé, styled to the nines as she deserves, slowly raising her head off her arms to an echoing sound effect. The soft voiceover whispers, “What am I gonna do, though? What am I gonna do?” Then, cut to black — LEMONADE.
What is this mystery? What are you going to do, Beyoncé? The final text tells us that whatever it is, it’s going to be a “world premiere” event on HBO on April 23. Is it a show? An album? A new video? An admission that she does, in fact, head a new world order? Beyoncé is trolling us hard with this one — and we love it.
We've only got a week to find out. Get that HBO Go password queued up, everyone. After the crazy response to “Formation,” we can only assume that this is going to be all anyone’s talking about for the next week. And the next. And possibly the one after that...Slay queen, slay.
I almost had Heart attack thinking the album just dropped #Beyonce #lemonade 😭🙈🙊— call me hammy (@hamzaaligirl) April 16, 2016
soooooooo is the ALBUM called #Lemonade??? or is the ALBUM coming out the same day as Lemonade.... we need to know!!!!!!! #beyonce— dana dane (@simplyDana_Dane) April 16, 2016
#Beyonce #lemonade HER WEBSITE IS NOT ALLOWING ANYTHING OTHER THAN THAT VIDEO!!!!!!!— Neil B (@beyoneil) April 16, 2016
Take everything, @Beyonce. Take it all. #beyonce. #LEMONADE. pic.twitter.com/FGpH65Y9cX— Le'Keith. (@MuseRapture) April 16, 2016
