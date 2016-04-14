The Olsen Twins Rocked Sunglasses In Their First-Ever Selfie, Plus More Stories

1. World News: The CDC officially confirmed the link between the Zika virus and serious birth defects.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has definitively confirmed the link between the Zika virus and microcephaly, as well as other serious birth defects. CDC scientists published their findings in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Read More)
2. Feminism FTW: New York state finally dropped its tampon tax.
The New York State Senate has unanimously passed a bill exempting feminine hygiene products, such as pads and tampons, from sales tax, just a month after the State Assembly did the same. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign it. (Read More)
3. Major News: U.S. women's soccer players might boycott the Olympics if their equal pay demands aren't met.
If you're counting down to the Olympic games in Rio, you might have to count out the U.S. Women's Soccer Team. The co-captain, Becky Sauerbrunn, told ESPN that her team is seriously weighing a boycott of the Olympic games if they don't get the same pay as their male counterparts. (Read More)
4. ICYMI: “Affluenza teen” Ethan Couch was sentenced to almost two years in jail.
“Affluenza teen” Ethan Couch has been sentenced to jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that Couch has been sentenced to almost two years for violating his probation — 180 days for each of four counts of manslaughter. (Read More)
5. Try Again: People are NOT happy with Parker Posey's transgender snapchat "joke."
Parker Posey is known for being quirky, but her offbeat sense of humor offended a lot of people on the internet today. How might she have done that? Well, take a look at the post for yourself. Our general feeling: Yikes. (Read More)
6. How Rude: It took six years, but the Olsen twins finally posted a selfie on Instagram.
Here it is: The Olsen twins' first-ever selfie, courtesy of Sephora's Instagram. And now for a series of questions: When twins selfie, is it technically still a singular selfie or "selfies," plural? Now that Mary-Kate and Ashley have officially selfied together, does Instagram still need to exist? (Read More)
7. Treat Yo'Self: Attention pizza fans: You can now buy your own personal pizza oven for $175.
Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven is a magical gadget that Business Insider has highlighted as the perfect accessory for the pizza lover. The Roomba-looking gizmo is made of steel and features a built-in pizza stone. Simply place it on your gas stove, and the oven, which can go up to 600ºF, can cook an impressive pie in six minutes. (Read More)
8. Not An Onion Article: One seriously dedicated Kylie Jenner fan had Lip Kit color swatches tattooed on his arm.Johnny Cyrus is definitely Kylie’s biggest fan. Back in December, he had her Lip Kit logo inked on his upper arm. Now he’s done another Kylie-inspired tat, and it's even more epic. (Read More)
