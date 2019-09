“Affluenza” teen Ethan Couch and his mother, Tonya Couch, have won a temporary stay against deportation from Mexico to Texas, according to Mexican officials.Tarrant County, TX, Sheriff Dee Anderson told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the Couch family’s lawyer had filed a legal writ to prevent mother and son from leaving Mexico. They had been scheduled to return to the United States on a commercial flight on Wednesday morning.“It’s just a continuing string of what we’ve seen all along,” Anderson said. “We’re patient people. We’ll be waiting.”This story was originally published on December 30, 2015.Ethan Couch, the teen who invoked “affluenza” as a defense after killing four people while drunk-driving, has been found and arrested in Mexico, according to the Associated Press Couch was found on Monday with his mother, Tonya Couch, in a beachside neighborhood in the Mexican resort city of Puerto Vallarta. Mexican authorities worked with American agents to find and detain Couch, and he has been handed to immigration officials for deportation to the United States.Couch was originally arrested in June of 2013 after an incident in Fort Worth, TX, when he ran his car into a broken-down SUV on the side of the road. The driver of the other car, as well as three people who had stopped to help, were all killed. Couch, then 16, had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.His case drew national attention during the trial sentencing, when his defense argued that Couch suffered from “ affluenza ,” and did not understand the consequences of his actions thanks to the shielding effects of his parents’ money. “Affluenza” is not recognized by the American Psychological Association as a legitimate disorder.The judge in Couch's case sentenced the teen to probation.Earlier this year, a video emerged on social media claiming to show Couch drinking alcohol at a party, which would have violated his probation. The video, which was posted to Twitter, showed several young men playing beer pong and was captioned, “ya boy ethan couch violating probation. i got more if u want” and tagged several law-enforcement agencies. Soon after, Couch and his mother disappeared . Authorities found their house emptied and passports missing, leading to speculation that the pair had left the country. Couch could now face 10 years in prison.Couch is now 18 years old, and his case could be moved from juvenile court to adult court. A hearing after his 19th birthday in April will determine the next steps in this case.