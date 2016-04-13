Parker Posey is known for being quirky. But her offbeat sense of humor offended a lot of people on the internet today. How might she have done that? Well, take a look at the post for yourself. Our general feeling: Yikes.
I'm driving around all day today as a man! I love the Internet and can't believe what you can do here!😄 pic.twitter.com/3FPzsNjcUD— Parker Posey (@parkerposey) April 13, 2016
From the looks of this pic, it seems that Posey screengrabbed a Snapchat selfie, in which she gave herself a mustache and sunglasses and added the text "Insta-TransGender."
Needless to say, Twitter wasn't happy with the image. The judgement rained down swift and hard.
Judge Sentences Parker Posey to Summer of Remedial Twitter Classes— Uncle Dynamite (@UncleDynamite) April 13, 2016
Though the actress was likely just kidding around, this tweet was definitely in poor taste. Those remedial Twitter classes might be a good idea after all...
