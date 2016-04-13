Twitter Is NOT Feeling Actress Parker Posey's Trans "Joke"

Elizabeth Kiefer
Parker Posey is known for being quirky. But her offbeat sense of humor offended a lot of people on the internet today. How might she have done that? Well, take a look at the post for yourself. Our general feeling: Yikes.

From the looks of this pic, it seems that Posey screengrabbed a Snapchat selfie, in which she gave herself a mustache and sunglasses and added the text "Insta-TransGender."

Needless to say, Twitter wasn't happy with the image. The judgement rained down swift and hard.

Though the actress was likely just kidding around, this tweet was definitely in poor taste. Those remedial Twitter classes might be a good idea after all...
