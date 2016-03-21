Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner's Vacation Photos Were Leaked, Plus More Stories To Read

Here At Home: Donald Trump accused Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren of committing "fraud."After Warren urged everybody to "say no to the Donald," Trump questioned the senator's heritage, telling Maureen Dowd, "[Warren has] got about as much Indian blood as I have. Her whole life was based on a fraud. She got into Harvard and all that because she said she was a minority." Warren's heritage was first questioned in 2012 by Scott Brown, who claimed Warren used her background for a professional advantage. In her book, Warren wrote Brown's claim "simply wasn't true." (Read More)
Talking Points: Congress is considering two new bills to incentivize businesses to help employees pay off their student loans.At a time when students are graduating with an average $35,000 in loans, bills in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives might change the tax code. The proposed change would allow employers to count up to $5,250 per year in contribution towards student debt as nontaxable income. (Read More)
ICYMI: President Obama landed in Cuba Sunday afternoon.On Sunday, Obama became the second sitting U.S. president to visit Cuba, the first since 1928. First Lady Michelle Obama, daughters Malia and Sasha, Representative Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Patrick Leahy are also accompanying the president on the trip. (Read More)
World News: A WHO report found that girls generally report lower well-being than boys.In "Growing Up Unequal," the WHO examines the gender differences of teens and pre-teens in a survey of more than 200,000. The survey found that 15-year-old girls in Britain, France, and Poland are most likely to report poor health and declining body satisfaction. Meanwhile, compared to girls, teen boys are more likely to fight, get injured, smoke, and drink. (Read More)
Truthbombs: The rate of double mastectomies for women diagnosed with cancer has tripled.
A new study published in the Annals of Surgery found that from 2002 to 2012, the percentage of women diagnosed with breast cancer who opt for a double mastectomy rose from 4% to 12.7%. While double mastectomies, or contralateral prophylactic mastectomy (CPM), may help prevent cancer from spreading to both breasts, the procedure may not increase a patient's life expectancy. The lead author attributes this jump to fear and the higher rates of early detection, but notes that there are multiple options for patients. (Read More)
Just Wrong: Someone hacked into Harry Styles' mother's iCloud and posted photos of Styles' vacation with Kendall Jenner.
Right before Twitter's 10-year anniversary, shots of Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner circulated the internet with the hashtag #anniesicloud. Twitter has been removing the images and fans have spoken out about this privacy violation. (Read More)
Lawyer Up: A new lawsuit against Starbucks claims the coffee chain has been consistently underfilling lattes.
The suit, filed in Northern California, claims that the fill line on pitchers used to steam milk results in lattes being "approximately 25% underfilled." The plaintiffs allege that the standardized recipes were "instituted in 2009 to save on the cost of milk — one of [Starbucks'] most expensive ingredients. Starbucks' response: "We are aware of the plaintiffs' claims, which we fully believe to be without merit." (Read More)
Style Stalking: Mango is consciously slashing prices 15% in order to cater to younger shoppers.
In a move to cater to younger and budget-friendly shoppers, Spanish retailer Mango has announced a #NewPrices initiative to cut select pieces to prices 15% lower than its standard collection. The first collection is Coachella-themed and pulls mostly from Mango's casual inventory. (Read More)
