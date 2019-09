Here's Why The Rising Rate Of Mastectomies Is So Worrisome

Related: Why Losing My Hair Scared Me More Than Breast Cancer The lead author of the current study, Mehra Golshan, MD, believes that mastectomies could be rising in popularity simply out of fear, Shape reports. As MRIs become more accurate, women can learn if they're at risk for developing cancer sooner, and may wish to take drastic action against it. Dr. Golshan also suggests that advances in reconstructive surgery may make women feel more comfortable with going through the procedure.But, Dr. Golshan says, women with breast cancer often do have multiple options, including surgery to remove only the cancer-affected breast. While some women may ultimately find that CPM is the top choice for them, the best advice is to explore each option with the help of your doctors before rushing to the most extreme course of action.And as always, early detection can make a massive difference in treatment, once diagnosed. So keep going to your screenings Related: What Really Works To Lower Your Breast Cancer Risk