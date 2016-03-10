Canada's Feminist Leader Is Coming To America, Plus More Stories

Major News: The first uterus transplant in the U.S. failed and had to be removed.
Last month, the Cleveland Clinic performed the first uterus transplant in the U.S. Unfortunately, we learned today that the transplant failed and the uterus had to be removed. Doctors are still figuring out exactly what caused the complication that made the removal necessary. (Read More)
Here At Home: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife will make their inaugural visit to the White House today.
Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau was elected prime minister of Canada after a dramatic victory in the country's federal election. Trudeau is the tattooed, boxing, stripteasing young head of state that exceeded all expectations. (Read More)
#FreeKesha: Dr. Luke's attorney denied a report that Sony is dropping the producer.
In a statement provided to Refinery29, Dr. Luke's attorney has denied reports that Sony will stop working with the producer. "This is not true," the statement reads. "Luke has an excellent relationship with Sony. His representatives are in regular contact with executives at the highest levels at Sony..." (Read More)
Real Talk: Fans think W Magazine whitewashed Zendaya and Willow Smith on its new cover.
Though immediate responses to the cover were positive, some noticed that Zendaya and Smith both look paler than usual. Like, whitewashed pale. Users on both Twitter and Instagram are having the same conversation by tweeting and commenting at the magazine and Zendaya herself. (Read More)
Global News: The Chinese government banned images of people in same-sex relationships in TV and movies.
In its latest set of rules, the Chinese government is taking censorship a step further, banning images of people in same-sex relationships — along with depictions of drinking and "extreme vengeance" — both in TV and online programming. (Read More)
Longread: This woman wants to be the world's first hijabi ballerina.
Stephanie Kurlow has wanted to be a ballerina as long as she can remember. "I have been dancing since I was 2 years old," the Australian dancer told Refinery29. "It's always been a huge part of my life and a passion of mine." But she said her pursuit of that passion hit a rough patch in 2010, after she converted to Islam. (Read More)
Tech Talk: Google's new travel feature, Destinations, could help you save time and money.
Destinations on Google, available today through Google search on mobile browsers and on the Google app for iOS and Android, works like a one-stop travel-planning app. You can use it at any point in your planning process, but we like the idea of using its suggestions at the very beginning, when you're just deciding where to go and what your itinerary will be. (Read More)
Throwback: We took a look at the major eyebrow trends, dating as far back as ancient Egypt.
Hair trends aren’t the only defining characteristics of an era: though not quite as obvious, eyebrows can be indicative of moment in time, too. We took a look at the major brow trends dating as far back as ancient Egypt, some of the most copycat-worthy looks, and a few that might just be better left in the past. (Read More)
