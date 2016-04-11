Update: Doctors now know that a fungal infection caused the transplant failure.
This article was originally published on March 9, 2016.
Last month the Cleveland Clinic performed the first uterus transplant in the U.S. Unfortunately, we learned today that the transplant failed and the uterus had to be removed.
“I just wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude towards all of my doctors. They acted very quickly to ensure my health and safety," said the patient, Lindsey, in a press release. "Unfortunately I did lose the uterus to complications. However, I am doing okay and appreciate all of your prayers and good thoughts.”
Doctors are still figuring out exactly what caused the complication that made the removal necessary. Although this is disappointing, Lindsey says she is recovering and doing well.
Uterus transplants have only recently become available in the world. Last year, doctors in Sweden announced the first successful procedure of this kind. Ideally, the transplants would allow women who otherwise could not give birth the chance to become pregnant. Although the procedure has some truly amazing potential, there is always the risk that it won't work out as hoped.
This article was originally published on March 9, 2016.
Last month the Cleveland Clinic performed the first uterus transplant in the U.S. Unfortunately, we learned today that the transplant failed and the uterus had to be removed.
“I just wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude towards all of my doctors. They acted very quickly to ensure my health and safety," said the patient, Lindsey, in a press release. "Unfortunately I did lose the uterus to complications. However, I am doing okay and appreciate all of your prayers and good thoughts.”
Doctors are still figuring out exactly what caused the complication that made the removal necessary. Although this is disappointing, Lindsey says she is recovering and doing well.
Uterus transplants have only recently become available in the world. Last year, doctors in Sweden announced the first successful procedure of this kind. Ideally, the transplants would allow women who otherwise could not give birth the chance to become pregnant. Although the procedure has some truly amazing potential, there is always the risk that it won't work out as hoped.
Advertisement