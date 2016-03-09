Update: Dr. Luke's Attorney Denies Report That Sony Is Dropping The Producer

Update: In a statement provided to Refinery29, Dr. Luke's attorney has denied reports that Sony will stop working with the producer. "This is not true," the statement reads. "Luke has an excellent relationship with Sony. His representatives are in regular contact with executives at the highest levels at Sony and this has never come up."
This post was originally published on March 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Sony is reportedly planning to stop working with music producer Dr. Luke, who has been accused of abuse and sexual assault by Kesha, The Wrap reports. Details as to how Sony intends to break ties are still murky, however. Dr. Luke has a contract with the music company through 2017, and The Wrap reports that "it's currently unknown how Sony intends to free itself from the relationship."
In February, a judge in New York denied Kesha's request to be released from her contract with Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records, which is housed under Sony. Following that ruling, major stars in the music industry showed their support for the singer. Taylor Swift donated to her legal fund; Adele made a statement at the Brit Awards. Both are signed to Sony labels. Kelly Clarkson recently said she was "blackmailed" by her label, Sony's RCA Records, into working with Dr. Luke. Protests have been held outside Sony headquarters.
A source told The Wrap: "There is no contest. Kesha has no case in regards to her contract but they can’t afford the Adeles of the world out in the streets calling the label unsupportive. The fact that this hasn’t already been taken care of with Luke is confusing, especially for people in the building."
Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, has tweeted his denial of Kesha's allegations.
Representatives for Sony and Dr. Luke did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
