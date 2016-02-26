Beyoncé Slays Again, Plus More Must-Read Stories

Major News: The Cleveland Clinic has conducted the first uterus transplant in the U.S.
Wednesday, February 24 saw the Cleveland Clinic conducting the first uterus transplant in the U.S. The surgery took nine hours and the anonymous patient is reported to be in stable condition. (Read More)
Here At Home: A ruling in Louisiana could force three of the state's four abortion clinics to close.
A federal appeals court in Louisiana has handed down a ruling that could force three of the state's four abortion clinics to close. The ruling by New Orleans' Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals allows a 2014 state law to take effect amid an ongoing legal challenge, The Guardian reports. The law requires doctors who provide abortion services to have relationships with local hospitals. (Read More)
Advertisement
Tech Talk: Apple is working to make its phones even tougher to hack.
In what's quickly becoming one of the biggest privacy debates in recent years, Apple is reportedly working to make its phones even tougher to hack, so that no one — not even Apple — has the ability to retrieve the data inside. (Read More)
A-List: Beyoncé slays on the new cover of Garage magazine.
Beyoncé shook the world when she dropped "Formation" earlier this month. Since then, we've been all about the hot sauce in our bag, whispering "swag" throughout the day, and patiently waiting for the rest of her new album to come out. (Read More)
Lawyer Up: Walmart is being sued for selling Parmesan cheese with wood pulp.
A customer filed a lawsuit against Walmart, accusing the retailer of "unlawful, deceptive, and misleading business practices" for stocking its New York stores’ shelves with containers labeled “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese." Tests showed that the cheese contained up to 10% cellulose. (Read More)
Fun Fact: The Humane Society of Missouri is enlisting children to read to shelter dogs.
The Humane Society of Missouri created the Shelter Buddies Reading Program, enlisting children to read to shelter dogs, The Dodo reports. The program helps the dogs get used to companionship (and gives the kids a chance to practice their reading skills, too). (Read More)
Style Stalking: Here's our definitive guide to finding the perfect pair of high-waisted jeans.
There's something about the new styles of high-waisted pants that are too good to pass up. For starters, they're not quite a mom jean (unless that's the look you're going for). The fit flatters so many different shapes that it has completely infiltrated our social media feeds. (Read More)
Advertisement
Talking Points: The remaining Republican presidential candidates held a heated debate in Houston.Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz came out swinging at frontrunner Donald Trump, with Rubio alleging that Trump uses undocumented workers at his properties. "You're the only person on this stage that's ever been fined for hiring people to work on your project illegally," Rubio said. Cruz called out Trump for his past donations to Democratic candidates. (Read More)
Advertisement