Bad news, cheese lovers. That "100%" grated Parmesan cheese you've been buying might not actually be 100% Parmesan.
A customer filed a lawsuit against Walmart, accusing the retailer of "unlawful, deceptive, and misleading business practices" for stocking its New York stores’ shelves with containers labeled “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese” when, tests show, it contained up to 10% cellulose.
Cellulose is often used in grated cheese products to keep it from clumping. And as much as 4% cellulose is acceptable in items labeled Parmesan cheese, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. But the FDA recently found that some brands are really overdoing the cellulose, and going very light on the Parmesan. Is anyone else terrified over the amount of wood pulp we've probably unknowingly consumed over the years?!
Advertisement
Eater points out that if the lawsuit gets class-action approval, customers across the country would receive a piece of whatever settlement Walmart might end up paying out.
"We know earning customer trust starts with high standards for the products we carry. We take this matter seriously. We will review the allegations once we have received the complaint and will respond appropriately with the court," a Walmart spokesperson told Eater.
Advertisement