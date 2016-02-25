Beyoncé Is A Colorful Goddess In This Artistic Photo Shoot

Beyoncé shook the world when she dropped "Formation" earlier this month. Since then, we've been all about the hot sauce in our bag and whispering "swag" throughout the day, patiently waiting for the rest of her new album to come out.
Until it does, Bey has given us something else to obsess over. The singer will be featured in the upcoming issue of Garage magazine, out soon. She was photographed by renowned artist Urs Fischer and will appear in a series of mixed-media portraits.
The mag posted a couple teaser snapshots on Instagram.
The vibrant color palette is a far cry from her recent look at the Grammys, where she donned an intricate, white Victorian wedding dress.
MORE of Beyoncé for GARAGE! pic.twitter.com/C9eOetRUgc— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) February 24, 2016
The magazine is also promising an exclusive interview in which Bey "speaks." About what? We don't know yet.
But does this mean her new album is on the way soon? We can't take the teasing anymore!
You can pre-order the issue here.
