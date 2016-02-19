It's Official: The Obamas Are Going To Cuba, Plus More Must-Read Stories

Here At Home: President Obama confirmed that he and the first lady will travel to Cuba in March.
President Barack Obama has confirmed that he will travel to Cuba in March, the latest in a series of moves to normalize relations with the island nation after five decades of severed ties. Obama's visit will include a meeting with Cuban President Raúl Castro, as well as meetings with "members of civil society, entrepreneurs, and Cubans from different walks of life." (Read More)
Major News: Pope Francis suggested that contraceptives could be okay during the Zika crisis.
Pope Francis suggested that people could use forms of artificial contraception to prevent pregnancy during the Zika virus outbreak, saying "avoiding pregnancy is not an absolute evil." The Pope was asked during a press conference whether contraceptives and abortion could be seen as a "lesser evil" in cases in which fetuses may be threatened by the virus. (Read More)
In-The-Know: ABC's Channing Dungey just became the first African-American head of a major broadcast network.
ABC announced that Channing Dungey would be taking over as the president of ABC Entertainment. That news is huge, given that it makes Dungey the first African-American head of a major broadcast network, as various outlets have reported. She is also currently the only woman running one of the Big Four networks, which include NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox. (Read More)
Style Stalking: Here's a roundup of the coolest block heels, ankle booties, and fun sneakers spotted at NYFW.
Tech Talk: Instagram finally added two-factor authentication to fight hackers.
This week, Instagram announced it is finally joining the two-factor crowd led by Google, Facebook, Yahoo, and others. This is great news if you've ever worried about someone taking over your Instagram feed and posting photos to your account — or deleting them from existence. (Read More)
ICYMI: Kendall Jenner just made her first political endorsement.
Kendall Jenner is voting in her first presidential election this year and she's already got her candidate: Hillary Clinton. Jenner tweeted her support of the Democratic candidate this afternoon. The selfie shows her wearing a Marc Jacobs tee adorned with an artistic version of Clinton’s face. (Read More)
Weird, But True: Donald Trump talked about Michael Jackson's plastic surgery at CNN's GOP Town Hall.Trump spoke about his friendship with the late pop star, who he said was ruined by plastic surgery: “He was an unbelievably talented guy. He lost his confidence. He lost tremendous confidence because of, honestly, bad bad bad surgery. He had the worst." (Read More)
A-List: Lady Gaga walked the (circular) runway for Marc Jacobs.The singer wasn't quite as tall as the other models on the runway, but she was just as stunning. Gaga posted Instagrams of the painstaking backstage process to achieve her look. The end result was captivating. All dark, gothic glam set off by her blonde curls. (Read More)
