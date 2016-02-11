Here At Home: Carly Fiorina announced Wednesday that she is ending her 2016 presidential campaign.
Carly Fiorina announced Wednesday that she is ending her 2016 presidential campaign. Fiorina placed seventh in the New Hampshire Republican primary. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie finished in a dismal sixth place and sources told CNN Wednesday that he was suspending his 2016 presidential campaign. (Read More)
World News: The CDC linked the Zika virus with the deaths of two Brazilian babies with a birth defect called microcephaly.
USA Today reports that the CDC has linked the Zika virus with the deaths of two Brazilian babies with microcephaly. The birth defect has long been associated with the disease, but this is the strongest confirmation of a connection thus far. (Read More)
In-The-Know: A new study suggests adding more fiber-rich foods to your plate may also improve your sleep.
Fiber is already sort of a wonder nutrient: getting enough in your diet has been linked to protecting your heart and keeping you, um, regular. Now, as if that wasn't reason enough to eat your peas and legumes, a recent study suggests adding more beans, whole grains, and other fiber-rich foods to your plate may also improve your sleep. (Read More)
Fun Fact: You'll need scuba gear to visit the Museo Atlántico — an underwater museum in the Canary Islands.
The Museo Atlántico, on the Spanish island of Lanzarote, features an impressive collection of sculptures by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor, explains PBS NewsHour. The statues, which depict refugees, are completely under the surface — visitors will have to don scuba gear to see them when the Museo Atlántico opens on February 25. (Read more)
Tech Talk: The Unicode Technical Committee revealed it's reviewing 79 new emoji candidates — and they're pretty darn good.
Earlier this week, the Unicode Technical Committee revealed it is reviewing a whopping 79 new emoji candidates. There are a few repeats from last year: a face-palm and shrug emoji are on the list, alongside clinking glasses and bacon. Some excellent new additions include a sneezing face, drum with drumsticks, and plenty of animals. (Read More)
ICYMI: The script for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be published in print and as an e-book.
The play, which debuts this summer in London's West End, is written by Jack Thorne and is based on a story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling, and John Tiffany. The print edition publication (by Scholastic in the U.S.) and e-book release (by Pottermore) will coincide with the play's premiere on July 30. The e-book, launching at midnight, will cost $14.99, or a little more than half a galleon. (Read More)
Must-See: This 56-year-old model slays in Sports Illustrated's latest Swimsuit Issue.
The release of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is punctuated by a first — the oldest model to appear in the popular issue’s pages, ever. She’s not in an editorial spread, alas, but 56-year-old model Nicola Griffin appears in Swimsuitsforall’s ad campaign. (Read More)
A-List: More actors have joined Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival.Netflix has confirmed that Matt Czuchry, Liza Weil, and Yanic Truesdale will play their original characters, but also dropped the huge news that Rory's love interest Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) will return as well. Meanwhile, TVLine reports that Sutton Foster, who starred in creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s beloved Bunheads, will join the cast in an unknown role. (Read More)
