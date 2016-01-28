Here At Home: Cases of the Zika Virus have been confirmed in the U.S.
Recent cases of Zika Virus, which has been linked to birth defects in Brazil, have been confirmed in New York state, as well as Arkansas, Virginia, and California. Though Americans have contracted the virus, it has yet to be transmitted in the United States. (Read More)
World News: A 17-year-old Danish teen could face a fine for using pepper spray to fight off an alleged attacker.
The young woman, whose name hasn't been released, told police officers that she was attacked by a man in central Sønderborg. When he attempted to remove her clothing, she used pepper spray to ward him off. But the possession and use of pepper spray is illegal in Denmark. (Read More)
Just Wrong: British actor Joseph Fiennes has been cast to play Michael Jackson in a new movie.
British actor Joseph Fiennes has been cast to play Michael Jackson in a new movie titled Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fiennes defended the casting by saying, "[Jackson] definitely had an issue — a pigmentation issue — and that's something I do believe...He was probably closer to my color than his original color." (Read More)
Must See: Gabrielle Union burned Stacey Dash after her controversial comments about diversity in Hollywood.
While walking the red carpet and promoting her new film, Birth of a Nation, at the Sundance Film Festival, Gabrielle Union was questioned by an Associated Press reporter about her thoughts on Dash's comments on Fox & Friends last week. Union had this simple response: "Who is that? Who's Stacey Dash?" (Read More)
In-The-Know: There's now a Tinder for friendships.
Hey! VINA launched yesterday in San Francisco and it promises to connect women with other women seeking new, meaningful female friendships using a Tinder-like interface — swiping and all. In the same vein as Tinder, the app uses your existing network of Facebook friends to set up your account. (Read More)
ICYMI: Kanye West took aim at rapper Wiz Khalifa's career and personal life in a Twitter rant.
A few tweets from Wiz Khalifa were enough to send Kanye West into a tailspin. He fired off a series of escalating tweets — which have since been deleted — calling out Khalifa for everything from copycatting Kid Cudi to getting together with Amber Rose. (Read More)
A-List: Tyra Banks and boyfriend Erik Asla welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
The former America’s Next Top Model host explained it all in an Instagram post: “The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here...As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.” (Read More)
Music Tracker: Rihanna's new album, Anti, is now officially available after leaking online.
Mere hours after pirates uploaded it to streaming sites, Tidal officially released the album. Anti will be Rihanna's first album since 2012, but it wasn’t originally scheduled to come out until next week. (Read More)
