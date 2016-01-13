Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsAn attack by an alleged suicide bomber killed at least 10 people in Istanbul on Tuesday. (World News)Adele killed Carpool Karaoke with James Corden in a new trailer for the "Late Late Show." (Spoiler Alert)It's so cold in Buffalo, NY that a car turned into a block of ice. (Icebreaker)Kanye West says he's going to lower prices for his next Yeezy clothing collection. (Style Stalking)CBS is developing a new, more diverse "Nancy Drew" series. (Must See)A dairy farm in Virginia is seeking volunteers to cuddle its baby goats. (Weird, But True)AdvertisementPresident Obama delivered his final State of the Union address. (Here At Home)Pretty Little Liars returned with a time jump into the future. (ICYMI)Refinery29Wake Up, It's Wednesday!Advertisement