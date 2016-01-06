Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsPresident Obama openly cried while announcing a set of executive actions on gun control. (Read More)LCD Soundsystem, Calvin Harris, and Guns N' Roses are headlining Coachella 2016. (Read More)A juror from Making A Murderer believes Steven Avery was framed for the crime. (Read More)Vice journalist Mohammed Rasool was finally freed from a Turkish prison after 131 days. (Read More)Fall Out Boy and Demi Lovato's new video "Irresistible" is a sequel to *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me." (Read More)North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. (Associated Press)AdvertisementDolce & Gabbana now makes a collection of hijabs and abayas. (Read More)Lena Dunham's iconic HBO series Girls will end after season six. (Read More)Giphy. Advertisement