People on Twitter are calling out the Oregon militiamen who took over a building.
Twitter users are pointing out some striking differences between the way the armed, militarized white men in Oregon are being treated, and what protestors of color dealt with last year from police and the media. Hashtags like #YallQaeda, #VanillaISIS, and #YeeHawdists riff off the belief held by many on Twitter that if the Oregon men had been Muslim, they would have been called terrorists. (Read More)
Twitter users are pointing out some striking differences between the way the armed, militarized white men in Oregon are being treated, and what protestors of color dealt with last year from police and the media. Hashtags like #YallQaeda, #VanillaISIS, and #YeeHawdists riff off the belief held by many on Twitter that if the Oregon men had been Muslim, they would have been called terrorists. (Read More)
Starbucks launched a new category of espresso drink called the "Latte Macchiato."
On Tuesday, January 5, Starbucks is launching a beverage that falls into its own espresso drink category — the Latte Macchiato. According to Starbucks, "The new Latte Macchiato features steamed whole milk that is perfectly aerated and free-poured, creating dense foam reminiscent of meringue. The beverage is then marked by slowly-poured full espresso shots, creating a signature espresso dot." (Read More)
On Tuesday, January 5, Starbucks is launching a beverage that falls into its own espresso drink category — the Latte Macchiato. According to Starbucks, "The new Latte Macchiato features steamed whole milk that is perfectly aerated and free-poured, creating dense foam reminiscent of meringue. The beverage is then marked by slowly-poured full espresso shots, creating a signature espresso dot." (Read More)
Advertisement
Four new elements were added to the periodic table.
Seventh grade science is getting harder — truly ambitious kids now have to memorize a periodic table of elements that's bigger. Ununtrium, ununpentium, ununseptium, and ununoctium (filler names until they get their real titles later this year) were officially added to the table on December 30. They're also known as elements 113, 115, 117, and 118. (Read More)
Seventh grade science is getting harder — truly ambitious kids now have to memorize a periodic table of elements that's bigger. Ununtrium, ununpentium, ununseptium, and ununoctium (filler names until they get their real titles later this year) were officially added to the table on December 30. They're also known as elements 113, 115, 117, and 118. (Read More)
A new drone video shows a 16th-century Scottish castle on the brink of collapse after Storm Frank caused massive flooding.
Storm Frank pounded Scotland with heavy rain and wind in recent days, causing serious flooding and damage. And if one drone's-eye video is any indication, a historic castle could be in danger. The 16th-century Abergeldie Castle, which is close to the queen's Balmoral Castle residence, appears to be in danger of collapsing into the River Dee in a new drone video that's gone viral. (Read More)
Storm Frank pounded Scotland with heavy rain and wind in recent days, causing serious flooding and damage. And if one drone's-eye video is any indication, a historic castle could be in danger. The 16th-century Abergeldie Castle, which is close to the queen's Balmoral Castle residence, appears to be in danger of collapsing into the River Dee in a new drone video that's gone viral. (Read More)
New research shows that energy drinks are more dangerous than you think.
A video from Discovery News explains why energy drinks are so addictive — and dangerous. The video refers to a study from the Mayo Clinic, which suggests that a single energy drink can trigger physical changes that increase your chances of cardiovascular problems later on. Another study found that the drinks may have negative effects on your behavior, leading to a noticeable increase in irritability and nervousness. (Read More)
A video from Discovery News explains why energy drinks are so addictive — and dangerous. The video refers to a study from the Mayo Clinic, which suggests that a single energy drink can trigger physical changes that increase your chances of cardiovascular problems later on. Another study found that the drinks may have negative effects on your behavior, leading to a noticeable increase in irritability and nervousness. (Read More)
Feud between Saudi Arabia and Iran escalates as other nations pick sides.
After severing diplomatic ties over Saudi Arabia's execution of leading Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr on Saturday, the strain is being felt as other majority Sunni and Shia nations, as well as world powers China and Russia, weigh in on the situation. (CNN)
After severing diplomatic ties over Saudi Arabia's execution of leading Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr on Saturday, the strain is being felt as other majority Sunni and Shia nations, as well as world powers China and Russia, weigh in on the situation. (CNN)
Major reunions are set for Coachella 2016 as official lineup is announced.
A reunited LCD Soundsystem, a temporarily agreeable Guns N' Roses, and Calvin Harris will headline the annual concerts in Indio, CA, this April. But those aren't even the most exciting bands, as CHVRCHES, Halsey, Disclosure, Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky, and Sia are also among the performers. (Read More)
A reunited LCD Soundsystem, a temporarily agreeable Guns N' Roses, and Calvin Harris will headline the annual concerts in Indio, CA, this April. But those aren't even the most exciting bands, as CHVRCHES, Halsey, Disclosure, Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky, and Sia are also among the performers. (Read More)
Channing Tatum transformed into Elsa for an epic "Let It Go" lip sync.
Yes, Tatum can do just about everything: comedy, drama, grinding to "Pony," and now, playing the empowered protagonist of a Disney hit. For this Thursday's episode of Lip Sync Battle, Tatum fully committed to a rendition of "Let It Go." He donned Elsa's gown and white braid and twirled around. (Read More)
Yes, Tatum can do just about everything: comedy, drama, grinding to "Pony," and now, playing the empowered protagonist of a Disney hit. For this Thursday's episode of Lip Sync Battle, Tatum fully committed to a rendition of "Let It Go." He donned Elsa's gown and white braid and twirled around. (Read More)
Advertisement