Every year, when the holidays are officially over, we have to say goodbye to our favorite wintery lattes for a whole 12 months. But this year, Starbucks is helping us cope with the loss by introducing a brand-new beverage. And no, we're not talking about a new latte flavor. Tomorrow, Starbucks is launching a beverage that falls into its own espresso drink category — the Latte Macchiato.



Now if you're thinking —Wait a minute, what is the difference between a regular latte, a flat white, and a latte macchiato? — don't worry, we were wondering the same thing. According to Starbucks, "The new Latte Macchiato features steamed whole milk that is perfectly aerated and free-poured, creating dense foam reminiscent of meringue. The beverage is then marked by slowly-poured full espresso shots, creating a signature espresso dot."



If you're curious to try it for yourself, the new drink hits Starbucks locations on January 5. And in case you need some help differentiating between all the various types of espresso drinks at Starbucks (we certainly did), check out the handy chart below.



