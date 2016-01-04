This story was updated on January 5, 2015 with a comment from the Aberdeenshire Council. It was originally published on January 4.
Storm Frank pounded Scotland with heavy rain and wind in recent days, causing serious flooding and damage. And if one drone's-eye video is any indication, a historic castle could be in danger.
The 16th-century Abergeldie Castle, which is close to the queen's Balmoral Castle residence, appears to be in danger of collapsing into the River Dee in a new drone video that's gone viral.
On Sunday, the castle's residents evacuated, BBC News reports. The rains and flooding apparently caused much of the land behind the structure to disappear, leaving it in danger of falling into the water below.
"Aberdeenshire Council have had engineers from our Infrastructure department out looking at ways to save Abergeldie Castle," an Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson told Refinery29. "Contractors are working to shore up the river bank that runs alongside the castle in the hope that this will alleviate the immediate danger."
John Gordon, the baron of Abergeldie, and his wife have temporarily moved in with their neighbor, Gordon Fraser, The Guardian reports. One neighbor told the U.K.'s Aberdeen Press and Journal that the castle is "in imminent danger" of collapse. Aberdeenshire Council noted that the cost of preservation work to save the castle will fall to Gordon and his insurers.
Meanwhile, some people in Scotland are calling for a government review of the country's flood defenses following the damage caused by Storm Frank. The Guardian notes that deputy first minister John Swinney has faced criticism over the fact that the Scottish Environment Protection Agency's budget has been cut by 6%.
Check out the footage of Abergeldie Castle, provided by YouTuber Andy Kay, in the video below. Refinery29 reached out to Kay for comment, but has not yet received a response. A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland, a national preservation agency, told Refinery29, "We are aware of the current situation at Abergeldie Castle and have been in contact with Aberdeenshire Council to provide advice and support."
