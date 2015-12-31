Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsSpotify was hit with a $150 million class action lawsuit for copyright infringement. ("Washington Post")Bill Cosby was charged with felony sexual assault. (Read More)New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed a new student loan forgiveness program. (Read More)“Affluenza” teen Ethan Couch and his mother avoided deportation from Mexico. (Read More) Anna Duggar reportedly visited Josh Duggar in rehab. (Read More)A freak storm drove North Pole temperatures up, making it as warm as Chicago. ("Washington Post") A man in Russia "dropped dead" — and then came back to life. (Mashable)Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a shocking photo of his insanely muscular thighs on Instagram. (Read More)Giphy. Advertisement