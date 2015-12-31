Story from US News

Spotify was hit with a $150 million class action lawsuit for copyright infringement. ("Washington Post")
Bill Cosby was charged with felony sexual assault. (Read More)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed a new student loan forgiveness program. (Read More)
“Affluenza” teen Ethan Couch and his mother avoided deportation from Mexico. (Read More)
Anna Duggar reportedly visited Josh Duggar in rehab. (Read More)
A freak storm drove North Pole temperatures up, making it as warm as Chicago. ("Washington Post")
A man in Russia "dropped dead" — and then came back to life. (Mashable)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a shocking photo of his insanely muscular thighs on Instagram. (Read More)
