Spotify was hit with a $150 million class action lawsuit for copyright infringement.
Spotify is being sued for $150 million by musician and artists’ rights activist David Lowery over unpaid royalties. Lowery alleges that the streaming service failed to obtain the “mechanical rights” for a majority of the songs it makes available to users. By opening a class action suit, Lowery is opening the door for other musicians and songwriters to join him in the pursuit of damages. (Washington Post)
Bill Cosby was charged with felony sexual assault.
Just two days before the 12-year statue of limitations ran out, Pennsylvania prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Bill Cosby. The comedian was charged with aggravated indecent assault. The criminal charge stems from a 2004 incident in the actor’s Philadelphia-area home, where a former Temple University employee alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted. If convicted, Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison. (Read More)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed a new student loan forgiveness program.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new state program that will provide debt relief to recent college graduates who remain in New York and make less than $50,000 a year. Referred to as the “Get On Your Feet” Loan Forgiveness Program, the initiative covers up to two years of federal student loan payments for applicants who meet the state’s specific criteria, which includes graduating from an in-state undergraduate university or college in or after December 2014. (Read More)
“Affluenza” teen Ethan Couch and his mother avoid deportation from Mexico.
After receiving only 10 years probation for his 2013 drunken car crash that killed four people and going on the run with his mother to a Mexican resort city, 18-year-old Ethan Couch has managed to avoid justice once more. The fugitive was granted a delay in deportation from Puerto Vallarta. On the very day that Couch and his mother were set to be sent back to the United States to face charges related to his probation violation, the teen won a court injunction that postponed his deportation for three days. (Read More)
Anna Duggar reportedly visited Josh Duggar in rehab.
Anna Duggar hasn't given up on her marriage to Josh Duggar. An unnamed source told People that Anna flew to Rockford, IL, over Christmas to visit her husband, Josh, at the faith-based rehabilitation center where he's being treated. According to People, she flew from Illinois from Arkansas on the Duggar family's private plane. (Read More)
A freak storm drove North Pole temperatures up, making it as warm as Chicago.
This winter's crazy weather just keeps getting crazier. According to meteorologists, a powerful winter "bomb" cyclone raised temperatures to above freezing at the North Pole. The typical temperature for this time of year is around 20 degrees below zero. On Wednesday, the North Pole was the same temperature as Chicago. (Washington Post)
A man in Russia "dropped dead" and then came back to life, only to find himself locked in the morgue.
This is not an Onion headline. According to local Russian newspaper Khasanskiye Vesti, a man "dropped dead" suddenly while out drinking with friends. He was taken to the morgue by paramedics. The newspaper claims that later that night, the man woke up in the morgue. After the ordeal, the man rejoined his mourning friends. Their reaction? One man fainted. (Mashable)
This Instagram photo of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's thighs will shock you, make you hit the gym.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared an intimate portrait of his meaty thighs on Tuesday evening. The actor's thunderous upper gams look positively Hulk-like in a new post-workout shot he bestowed upon Instagram. "Tonight we trained 'the beefs' aka legs," he wrote. "I passed out after we took this pic from holding my breath and trying to look cool," he added. (Read More)
