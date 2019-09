And while the landscape of Hollywood continues to redevelop, what is coming next is perhaps a less glamorous version of the red carpet style revolution we saw at the Golden Globes: it's time for the Admin Revolution! Now is the time to go into the nitty-gritty in the workplace — who gets paid what, why, who says? An example for how to do this is perhaps the upcoming Black Panther movie — the next in the long line of Marvel movies — which features a predominantly black cast. Entertainment lawyer Darrell Miller told The Hollywood Reporter that actors of colour are so often underpaid “because they infrequently get golden opportunities.” Now people are actually engaging head-on with skewed manifestations of equality and diversity in Hollywood, it’s time for movies like this to set a precedent for paying people who are less represented on screen. And how’s that, you ask? Fairly! And well!