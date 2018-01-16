We have a new member of the Goldfinch club: Finn Wolfhard, star of Stranger Things and lead singer for the band Calpurnia, will play the young iteration of Boris, Theo's best friend. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Wolfhard is officially in the cast, with production expected to begin in late January. (That's only weeks away!)
The Goldfinch, based on the book of the same name by Donna Tartt, follows a young boy named Theo (who will be played by Ansel Elgort) after he nabs the famous Dutch painting "The Goldfinch" during an explosion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo loses his mother (Sarah Paulson) in the blaze, and must contend with both the loss of his mother and a stolen piece of priceless artwork.
Wolfhard is certified A-list teen talent these days, given the success of Stranger Things and the film It. In Stranger Things, Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler, the de facto leader of the "party." In It, he played Richie Tozier, a swear-loving comedian in glasses. Both roles are somewhat similar to Boris, which is — in my very important opinion — the most iconic role in The Goldfinch. Boris is a Ukrainian student who takes teenage Theodore (Elgort) under his wing during Theo's time in Las Vegas. Boris is silly; Boris is wild; Boris is loving; Boris is the best character in the book. The role will also have Wolfhard stretching his acting muscles as he learns how to speak with a vaguely Eastern European accent.
Dunkirk's Aneurin Barnard will play the elder Boris, Jeffrey Wright plays Hobie, an antique dealer, and Ashleigh Cummings rounds out the cast as Pippa, Theo's love interest.
