Wolfhard is certified A-list teen talent these days, given the success of Stranger Things and the film It. In Stranger Things, Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler, the de facto leader of the "party." In It, he played Richie Tozier, a swear-loving comedian in glasses. Both roles are somewhat similar to Boris, which is — in my very important opinion — the most iconic role in The Goldfinch. Boris is a Ukrainian student who takes teenage Theodore (Elgort) under his wing during Theo's time in Las Vegas. Boris is silly; Boris is wild; Boris is loving; Boris is the best character in the book. The role will also have Wolfhard stretching his acting muscles as he learns how to speak with a vaguely Eastern European accent.