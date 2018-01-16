Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child, a baby girl born via surrogate, today. TMZ reported the news Tuesday evening, and Kardashian confirmed the news herself, tweeting, simply, "She's here." She also added a link to a blog post with all the important info: It's a healthy girl. She weighs 7lbs and 6 oz. And she was born at 12:47 a.m. 15th January. (That's yesterday. So, either Kim's been sitting on this info for a full day, or the midnight timing has someone confused.)
"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," Kardashian wrote, adding, "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
After complicated first and second pregnancies, Kardashian opted for surrogacy, a decision she defended in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"You know, it is really different," she said of the experience. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control."
Kardashian held a baby shower for the child in early November, fuelling speculation about the baby's sex. The theme was "tea for 3" — there were some pale pink cherry blossom accents, leading people to believe the baby would be a girl. Kardashian later revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show that the baby was a girl.
This is the first Kardashian baby to arrive out of an expected trifecta of Kardashian-Jenner children. Khloé Kardashian has already confirmed her pregnancy, and is openly talking about it in interviews, while Kylie Jenner's possible pregnancy is as of yet unconfirmed.
One down, two to go! Congrats are in order for Kim, North, Saint, Kanye, and the new bebe!
