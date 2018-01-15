Story from Hair

Millie Bobby Brown Shares The "Most Empowering Moment" Of Her Life

Tanya Edwards
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shared a big moment on Instagram. The actor, who plays the mysterious and telekinetic Eleven, shared a video of the major hair change she made before filming began on the first season of Stranger Things, the hit Netflix show. She wrote that shaving her head for the show proved to be the most “empowering” moment of her life.
“The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. The only image I had in my head about what I could possibly look like is Charlize Theron in Madmax. As I looked at myself and couldn’t see my old self, I realized that now; I have a job to do and that is to inspire other girls that your image or exterior part is not what I think is important. What I find important is caring, loving and inspiring other girls. Thought to share my thoughts during this life changing moment." Bobby Brown captioned the post.
Brown seems to be feeling nostalgia for her shaved head. Only days before sharing the video, the actress also declared that she “missed” the style. She explained on Twitter that it had been responsible for helping her to look differently at traditional notions of beauty.
Other celebrities seem to be exploring ditching the shears for the clippers this year, with Kate Hudson and Kristen Stewart joining the shaved head crew.
Katy Perry took the plunge for practical reasons, but stuck with it for reasons similar to those Bobby Brown touched on. "Sometimes your hair falls out when you go too blonde. So, this is the way I handled it,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last spring. A few months later, she realised it was deeper than just a cut: "People like to talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer...That is a little bit of why I cut my hair, because I really want to be my authentic self 100%.”
Bobby Brown also crushed the red carpet while she was growing her hair out – which is no easy feat – rocking cocktail dresses from Kate Spade New York and looks from Burberry. And of course, the budding fashionista already sat front in the row at New York Fashion Week — twice.
