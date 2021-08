The Women Who’ve Chosen To Have Kids Alone During The Pandemic

The stereotypes are being challenged by women like Nicola Johnson, who lives in the suburbs of Leeds. She began trying for a baby solo in January after splitting from her partner just before Christmas last year. After spending her early to mid 30s intermittently travelling and working abroad, she returned to the UK when she was 36 with the intention of settling down. "I wanted to come back to Leeds, get a job where I had a good work/life balance and then meet somebody," Nicola, now 41, recalls. "So I was doing all the dating and everything – and I think when you know that you want to have kids in the near future it’s actually quite difficult to date, because you've got to broach that subject quite early."