You heard the weather report: next week is gonna be a scorcher. All across the country, temperatures are expected to hit an all-time high, with many reaching above 30 degrees. But while those on the coast can hit the sea after work, us Londoners will be trekking to our nearest lido or rooftop pool to catch some rays. Finding the best poolside 'fit (and a great swimsuit to match) is our top priority — and we accessorise with lots of sunscreen drinking water , and occasionally a handbag full of Prosecco