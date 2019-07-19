You heard the weather report: next week is gonna be a scorcher. All across the country, temperatures are expected to hit an all-time high, with many reaching above 30 degrees. But while those on the coast can hit the sea after work, us Londoners will be trekking to our nearest lido or rooftop pool to catch some rays. Finding the best poolside 'fit (and a great swimsuit to match) is our top priority — and we accessorise with lots of sunscreen, drinking water, and occasionally a handbag full of Prosecco.
But back to your outfit: at first thought, putting together a pool party ensemble should be as easy as bikini + cover up + sandals. But in reality, when you consider the location, weather, and — let's face it — potential for a winning Instagram shot, the pressure to look your best starts to build. So, before next weeks's heatwave finds you unprepared, get some inspo for the perfect poolside outfit ahead.
