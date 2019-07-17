We need foot cream more than we'd like to admit. Most of the time, all we give our ashy, dry feet is a pass of leftover body lotion in the morning. By the time we've made it to the tube stairs, our heels are back to looking sad and pasty, which is by no means cute during sandal weather.
Even though foot cream is an extra step, it'll help keep your toes and heels looking and feeling supple all day, and regular use will ensure that tough, cracked heels don't continue to attack down the line. One caveat, though: Not all foot creams are created equal. Many of them don't penetrate the skin and evaporate as soon as our toes see the light of day. Others are way too greasy, and end in our sandals flying off during our morning power walk to the office.
So, to help your toes live their best lives, we rounded up some of our favourite formulas for soft, fresh feet, ahead.
