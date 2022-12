Of course, not worrying or spiralling when it appears we’re in dire times and things are about to get even bleaker is easier said than done. We’re only human after all. But according to Melanie Pritchard , an Oxford-based family lawyer, success coach and wellbeing trainer certified at The Coaching Academy, it’s about trying to channel that anxiety into more positive, actionable steps. This starts with realising that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to managing job loss anxiety. It’s about playing to your strengths. "Don’t be driven by fear. Any sort of advice [you receive] needs to be tailored to the person," she tells Refinery29. "If you're an introvert and someone says that you need to be networking, that's probably just going to leave you in cold sweats at night. Maybe think about what actually energises you. Reconnect with your values. If someone could wave a magic wand over the next six to 12 months, what would some of your goals be?"