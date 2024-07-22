Cosmic beings, we’ve just experienced the second full moon in Capricorn and our mission as the week begins is to integrate all the lessons we’ve learned since the Capricorn new moon took place at the start of the year. Chances are that many of the seeds of intention that you set in January 2024 are now coming to fruition, even if they took you much longer than anticipated. This is because the past two full moons were ruled by Saturn, the planet of challenge and responsibility, and Saturn is currently retrograde in Pisces for three more months. There’s a reason the universe is slowing down the momentum in your life — it wants you to learn how to be grounded in the present moment and appreciate the fruits of your labor.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
On 22nd July at 7:44 a.m. GMT, the sun shifts out of Cancer and enters Leo, where it’ll remain for the next four weeks. Leo Season brings us the boost of energy and passion that may have been missing from our lives during the sun’s transit through the more nostalgic sign of Cancer. All zodiac signs will feel open to being more visibly seen and celebrated during this transit, although water and earth signs may feel shyer and initially more reserved than fire and air signs do. Leo season calls for courage and boldness so find ways to push past your comfort zone this week, even if you start by taking baby steps.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this first week of Leo Season has you in a more free-spirited mood than you’ve felt in weeks. Leo Season’s energy is activating your sector of fate and true love, while Mars’ newfound presence in Gemini is highlighting your communication sector for the next six weeks. Shake off any blues that you felt during Cancer Season and make a decision to start fresh, especially now that the Capricorn full moon’s energy is waning. Dare to believe that a new beginning is possible, even if you’ve been struggling with challenging lessons from your past.
The next four weeks are ideal for pursuing creative and imaginative projects that were previously put on the back burner. You’ll find renewed motivation and momentum with your ruler in Gemini, and chances are that you’ll attract the right collaborators and supporters in the process, too. Spend time this week unapologetically focusing on the missions that light you up most and that don’t feel burdensome but rather feel exhilarating.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, now that the Capricorn full moon has come and gone, you can practice the art of taking life less seriously. Last week’s conjunction between Mars and Uranus in your sign was a major wakeup call when it came to the changes you need to make in your life. Now that Mars is no longer in your sign and it’s entered Gemini for a six-week journey, you’re being asked to have more fun in the process of saying yes to change. What would it look like to trust that the best-case scenario exists outside of your comfort zone?
As a contrast to that more expansive energy, now that it’s Leo Season and your sector of family, roots and the past is activated, you may be feeling more protective of your family and of your own resources. You’d rather spend your time with a select group of people with whom you can keep it real, and you’ll distance yourself from interactions that feel emotionally exhausting. Taurus, you can’t be everything to everyone so focus on what you actually have the capacity to show up for.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, now that it’s Leo Season, you’re opening yourself up to new forms of self-expression, many of which will lead to you receiving more attention and recognition than you may be used to. The combination of having several planets in Leo while Jupiter, the planet of luck, is traveling in direct motion through your sign means that these next four weeks are an opportunity for you to get your lucky break. Put yourself out there and get ready for major rewards.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With Mars now in your sign for the next six weeks, you’re one of the luckiest of the zodiac, making you extra magnetic. This can feel like both a blessing and a burden because it’s leading to everyone wanting a piece of you. It’s essential for you to carve out enough time for your own self and make sure you’re not spreading yourself too thin. Learning how to say no and set boundaries is key.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, now that your birthday season is over, you’re being asked to reveal your fun and sexy side, particularly with the sun, Mercury and Venus all travelling through Leo in your sector of security and money. You have an auspicious ability to get what you want with greater ease if you decide to not overthink it. This is an ideal time to take a look at your relationship with money and create a savings and investment plan for the rest of 2024.
A part of you may feel slightly nostalgic this week because it’s Mars’ first full week in Gemini, in your sector of closure and spirituality. Plus, you’re still feeling the effects of the waning moon, which means you may still be integrating the lessons from last Saturday’s Capricorn full moon and feeling extra sensitive as a result. Be kind and patient with yourself during this period of rebirth.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Happy Leo season, babe! For the next four weeks the sun shines in your sign, activating your sector of self and identity. With Mercury and Venus both in Leo at the same time, all eyes, ears and several lips will be on you this season, making it a prime time to prioritise going after your deepest dreams — no matter how out there they may seem. Pluto in Aquarius opposes the Leo sun this week, so you’re being called to stretch yourself beyond the confines of your comfort zone — especially if you didn’t even realise you were stuck there.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mars, the Planet of Action, is now in Gemini for the next six weeks, in your sector of friendships and social networks. This is an excellent time to meet new people, both online and IRL. You’re seeking to grow beyond your current friendship group but this may initially rub people the wrong way if they think you’re suddenly too cool to be around them. Be careful how you choose to express your desire for novelty so that you don’t burn any bridges in the process.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, we’re nearing the start of Mercury’s retrograde, which begins on 4th August. If there are important meetings you need to have or urgent contracts you need to review or sign, this is one of the best weeks to take care of that, because the closer we get to Mercury retrograde (which will start off in your sign), the less focused and clear you will be. This first week of Leo season is activating your sector of spirituality, healing and closure, so you may notice your intuition feeling stronger than ever — if you feel the need to pause or take a break from a certain connection, trust your instincts.
Now that Mars, the Planet of Action, is in your fellow Mercurial sign of Gemini for the next six weeks, a more fun-loving and slightly unpredictable side of you emerges, particularly when it comes to your career sector. You may be in the mood to radically switch up the work you do or the way you do it. This is a great week to experiment with new routines and professional commitments, and also to remember the power of delegating and asking for help when you need it most.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, now that Mars, the Planet of Action, is in Gemini for the next six weeks, your sector of expansion and long journeys is activated, making it a great time to plan a trip or to take on a new course of study. You’re feeling the urge to learn something new, or potentially take on the role of teacher or mentor. The South Node is in your sign, encouraging you to apply lessons from your past as you intentionally create a brighter future. Don’t be afraid of starting over from scratch if it feels right to do so.
Leo Season is here and it’s highlighting your sector of friendship, tech and social networks. If you’ve been wanting to apply for an online program, grant or opportunity, you’ll have the lucky touch these next four weeks so go ahead and shoot your shot! Having your planetary ruler Venus also in Leo will supercharge you with confidence and help you align with your purpose.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you’re so close to reaching a long-term goal and the key is to release your need to reach it in the first place. Yes, this may feel challenging due to you being a fixed water sign who always needs to feel in control, but now that Mars, one of your planetary rulers, is in the air sign of Gemini for the next six weeks, learning to surrender to the present moment while trusting in the best-case scenario is one of the best ways to flow through the current cosmic weather.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
It’s also the first full week of Leo season so prepare for exciting professional opportunities to fall into your lap these next four weeks. This will mean being more disciplined at work, and you should also have greater discernment regarding who you choose to collaborate with and why. Not everything or everyone that glitters is gold, Scorpio. Be aware that what appears to be rejection is most likely a form of protection.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, it’s Leo Season and you’re feeling quite alive. Your sector of expansion and long journeys is activated by the Leo sun and after the more emotionally straining vibes of Cancer Season, you may feel like the storm has come to an end and the sun is shining again. The key is to not let yourself go overboard when celebrating this vibrant energy, as you could easily dip into overindulgence.
Mars, the planet of action, is now in Gemini for the next six weeks, which means your partnership sector is lit up and people will be coming towards you from left and right, seeking your attention. You don’t owe anyone anything, Sag. Having both the sun and Mars in Gemini (not to mention your planetary ruler Jupiter is also in Gemini for the next year) may feel overstimulating at times, so make sure that you’re giving yourself enough time on your own to process all the rapid changes occurring around and within you. And remember to breathe…
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, you’ve made it through the second full moon in your sign that took place in the course of two months. You most likely feel radically different than you did at the start of June, prior to either lunation having catapulted you into a new consciousness. The biggest shift that you most likely have seen is that you’re stepping out of hustle mode and stepping into a more relaxed way of living your life, even if it’s filled with uncertainties.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mars, the Planet of Action, is now in Gemini in your sector of health, wellness and service these next six weeks. While you may initially feel more restless under this airy energy, it’s also allowing you to spread your wings and try out new routines in your daily life, which makes life more invigorating and stimulating in the process. Instead of sticking to the status quo, this week is ideal for shaking things up, especially now that we’re in Leo season and your sector of merging is activated for the next four weeks.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, how are you feeling after that second Capricorn full moon? Since you’re ruled by Saturn, and so was this full moon, you may be adjusting to the new perspectives you’ve been confronted with, particularly when it has to do with your financial journey these past six months. This post-full moon week is about forgiving yourself for what you may perceive as past mistakes. They were stepping stones on your evolutionary journey; being able to reframe it in this way will feel incredibly relieving for you.
Mars, the Planet of Action, is now in Gemini for the next six weeks and this will feel like a welcome change after a more intense Mars in Taurus transit. Mars in Gemini is perfect for having fun and prioritising play in your life. What has your inner child been dreaming of doing lately? As the month of July comes to an end, devote yourself to doing more of what fills your heart with joy.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the recent Capricorn full moon in your sector of friendships and social networks may have led to a painful friendship breakup that you’re still mourning. Since this full moon was ruled by Saturn, which is currently retrograde in Pisces, it had you reflecting on your past friendship patterns, both the healthy ones and the toxic ones. You’re realising that by not consistently voicing what you did not tolerate in relationships, people may have intentionally or unintentionally walked all over you or taken you for granted. But now a new era has arrived and you’re moving through life with greater discernment, and this will serve you well.
Leo Season begins on the 22nd, activating your sector of wellness, health and routine. You’ll feel more physically active and productive during this season but it can also lead to you burning yourself out due to Saturn and Neptune both being retrograde in your sign. Find a balance between feeling like you have to speed up and knowing inherently that retrograde season wants you to chill and mellow out. Think of your journey as a marathon rather than a race, and you’ll pass with flying colours.