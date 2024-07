Beware Of Hexting While Mars Is In Gemini

When it comes to how we express our sensuality, Mars in Gemini will bring out our flirtatious nature. We’ll want to let our passions be known through sexting and not hold back on telling people about our desires. The same goes for hexting (aka hate texting). In heated moments of intense emotion and anger, putting our phones down will be hard. It’s critical we take a step back and understand the weight of what is being said or written. Draft your thoughts before sending them out. Words can hurt; use them wisely. Pay attention to tales and gossip that are circulating in your peer group. Since Gemini is a dualistic sign, there could be more to the story and things may not be as they seem. If the vibe doesn’t feel right, then it’s advisable to trust your instincts.