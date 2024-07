The Buck Moon In Capricorn Means Big Changes Are Coming For You

This lunation is the second full moon of the season in Capricorn (the first one was 21st June). This is because the lunar calendar and phases of the moon are not in sync. To differentiate the two, it’s important to note that the full moon on 21st July exists at the 29th degree of Capricorn, while the celestial event on 21st June was at the first degree at Capricorn. The anaretic degree of 21st July's buck moon means that change is critical and will happen as we embrace our fate. There will be endings and new beginnings that will be felt intensely at this time so we should be aware of the impact we can have on others as well as the effect others can have on us. Try to surround yourself with supportive people who have proven they will be there for you.