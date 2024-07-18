The Buck Moon In Capricorn Means Big Changes Are Coming For You

The full buck moon in Capricorn occurs on July 21 at 6:17 a.m. ET. The buck moon offers us a chance to reflect and heal through summer. Under this full moon we should take a pause from day-to-day life and allow ourselves to lean into our emotions.
This lunation is the second full moon of the season in Capricorn (the first one was June 21). This is because the lunar calendar and phases of the moon are not in sync. To differentiate the two, it’s important to note that the full moon on July 21 exists at the 29th degree of Capricorn, while the celestial event on June 21 was at the first degree at Capricorn. The anaretic degree of July 21’s buck moon means that change is critical and will happen as we embrace our fate. There will be endings and new beginnings that will be felt intensely at this time so we should be aware of the impact we can have on others as well as the effect others can have on us. Try to surround yourself with supportive people who have proven they will be there for you.
The full moon aspects revolutionary Uranus in Taurus and dreamy Neptune retrograde in Pisces. The alchemization of these two planets with the moon in Capricorn brings a transformative vibe that will shift our sentimental core and we may feel lost in our emotions throughout the day. Old wounds and traumas are resurfacing, reawakening our hearts to the pain we experienced in the past. However, we can now harness our wisdom and strength to understand such sensitivities. Doing so allows us to learn about ourselves more deeply and know how to take steps toward alleviating our suffering.
Powerful asteroids Eris and Chiron (both in Aries) square the full moon, blending upheaval and healing. We will search for alternative methods to mend our hearts and spirits as we move toward a better state of being. We may want to see the results fast but it’ll be just the first step forward in a long journey ahead. We mustn’t rush the process and give ourselves compassion. Patience is critical so we should embrace a gentler approach to matters with others, especially ourselves.
The fixed stars Albireo and Altair (both of whom fall at the early degrees of Aquarius) are in close orbit to the full moon, warning us of how we handle our personal affairs. We shouldn’t take out our frustrations on others: This may have dramatic consequences including reputation-damaging public disputes. If you’re feeling a certain way, journal your thoughts, discuss them with a professional therapist, a friend or a family member you trust. Do not attack others on social media (even though the temptation will be high). It’s also advisable to offer advice only when it is solicited and to do so without judgment. Give others the same level of affection and respect that you would like for yourself.
The planets are very active on July 21. The Cancer sun harmonizes with Neptune retrograde in Pisces, bringing empathy, tenderness and gentleness to our hearts. Mercury in Leo squares Uranus in Taurus, offering us new insights. Venus in Leo and Jupiter in Gemini spread love through meaningful and poetic affirmations. Lastly, Mars in Gemini connects with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, giving us confidence and boldness. The following day, the sun enters Leo, urging us to lead with our hearts.
Our words and actions have a more significant impact than we know. One thing leads to another so it’s vital that we look within ourselves and emotionally evolve at our own pace. Yes, we can transform the world. But it starts with us. Take a look at yourself and make the change.