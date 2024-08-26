Your Horoscope This Week: 25th To 31st August

This final week of August will be somewhat of a doozy because we’re experiencing the final days of Mercury retrograde, and then the post-shadow period begins (which will be felt until mid September). We’re also in the final stretch of Venus’ transit through Virgo, which ends on the 29th. When the sun and Venus are both in Virgo, we tend to be more critical of ourselves and others.
This is exacerbated due to retrograde season, so it’s best for all zodiac signs to lay low and focus on tending to their own garden rather than being distracted by those around them. Once Mercury retrograde ends on the 28th, followed by Venus entering its home sign of Libra the next day, harmony, beauty, discernment, selectivity and self-discipline are the main themes of the week as we finish the month of August strong.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this first full week of Virgo Season has you focused on your health and wellness journey, particularly since Venus is also spending its final days in this sector of your chart. How can you infuse better habits and routines in your life in a sustainable and regenerative way? Use the final few days of Mercury’s retrograde in Leo to assess what’s helped you feel your best so far this year, and also acknowledge what’s been making you feel your worst.
You may feel moody this weekend as we approach the dark of the moon period, in anticipation of next week’s Virgo new moon. Get curious about what your moodiness is trying to teach you. Journal your feelings, talk to your therapist, or vent to a close friend. Perhaps your needs aren’t being met in the way that feels fulfilling or reciprocal, and if that’s the case then you may need to make some adjustments to your relationship dynamics.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, these last few days of your ruler Venus in Virgo will feel very cutesy, very mindful, very demure. You’re coming down from the intensity of last week’s Jupiter-Saturn square, and this week’s energy allows you to feel greater peace in your nervous system. Your mission during this first full week of Virgo Season is to have more fun and allow your inner child to lead the way without pressuring yourself to be overly productive. Simply be. And take more naps!
This weekend, the dark of the moon period could lead to you taking trips down memory lane, especially once mercury retrograde ends on the 28th, in the sign of Leo. You may be thinking of ways that you could better prioritise your needs while also taking into account the needs of others. Friday’s Cancer moon encourages you to better communicate with yourself and have patience with your loved ones. Once the Moon enters Leo on Friday afternoon you may need more solo time as August comes to an end. Gift yourself that.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, these final days of Mercury retrograde will feel quite trippy and slightly chaotic for you, so it’s best to maintain your sense of humour regarding life’s plot twists or the perceived delays that you may experience this week. While you may need to review contracts and agreements this week, it’s also essential that you double check all written work and take your time before signing any important documentation, as there may be important details in the small print that you benefit from reviewing before committing to new endeavours.
Venus enters your fellow air sign of Libra on the 29th, and this significantly lightens up the cosmos and allows you to feel more flirtatious, harmonious, fun, loving and adventurous. If you’re currently in a relationship, this is a great time to take your partner(s) out on dates and treat the experience as if it were the first time you were getting to know each other. If you’re single, you may enjoy this Venus transit, as it’ll help you open up to the different possibilities in love without trying to control the outcome, but rather letting the universe surprise you pleasantly.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, you may still be coming down from the tumultuous vibe of of last week’s supermoon in Aquarius which activated your sector of health and wellness. This is an ideal week to focus on self-care regimens and reduce the responsibilities that you’ve placed on your plate, or that others expect of you.
As we approach next week’s Virgo new moon, you’re becoming more aware of times when you’ve overcompensated or allowed your insecurities to lead you to doing way too much. This is the time to reclaim your power and protect your energy by learning how to say no. This will be much easier for you to achieve once Mercury ends its retrograde in Leo on 28th August.
Once Venus, the planet of love, enters Libra on the 29th, you’ll find yourself dreaming and living in more creative and health-oriented ways, which could include joining communities, such as running or biking clubs. You may also decide to go back to — or begin — therapy, and you may find it easier to forgive yourself and others rather than holding onto grudges.
Keep in mind that Pluto is about to retrograde back into Capricorn on 1st September for a 10-week stay in your sector of partnerships, so if people are coming back from the past, trying to get your attention, it’s all part of the process. The key is to have discernment and to know who to keep close and who must stay out.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, how are you feeling after last week’s epic supermoon in Aquarius, which activated your partnership sector? Ideally that libation helped you have a greater clarity about what your needs are in relationships. This week, the energy of Virgo season is activating your sector of money and self-esteem for the next month. After having fun exploring your vibrant personality during Leo season, you’re being asked to be more practical, especially as we approach the Virgo new moon that will take place next week on 2nd September.
This is an ideal week for reflecting on your spending habits so far this year and creating a game plan and budget for the rest of this year. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, Leo. There’s no need to act like you have it all figured out. We’re all learning along the way.
This weekend, the dark of the moon in your sign is asking you to slow down and listen to your intuition, especially if things have felt off in your environment during Mercury retrograde. Even though Mercury will shift direct in your sign from the 28th, you’ll still experience two weeks of a post-shadow period which could lead to you overthinking and not necessarily knowing what or who to believe. But fortunately, once Venus enters Libra on the 29th, you’ll have a greater ability to attract new friends and also clear the air in any friend dynamics that may have emerged during Mercury retrograde.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Happy Virgo Season, Virgo! Make sure that you allow yourself to be the main character this week, even if Mercury retrograde’s shenanigans may cause you to lose your patience easily or feel triggered by situations. You shouldn’t allow this to stop you from shining, from playing, from really asking the universe for whatever you want, and from preparing yourself to receive it. At the same time, because we’re experiencing the final days of Venus in your sign, you may be prone to hypersensitivity and find it hard to let go of your need to feel in control.
Once Mercury retrograde in Leo ends on the 28th, you will feel more spiritually secure. In the coming weeks you’ll find yourself committing to your spiritual practices, such as meditation, yoga, astrology, tarot, aromatherapy, or whatever healing modalities help you feel most empowered within and around yourself.
Venus enters Libra on the 29th, and this activates your sector of money and self-esteem for the next four weeks. Your mission is to connect more with people around you and come out of your comfort zone during Venus’ transit in Libra. The more you allow yourself to be genuinely social, the more abundant you’ll naturally become.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, we’re still one month away from your birthday season, but with Venus, your planetary ruler, about to enter your sign on the 29th, you’re getting a sneak peek of what your birthday season will have in store. But before we get there, the final days of Venus in Virgo, as well as the start of Virgo Season, are here to teach you of the importance of meditating more frequently, and releasing the need to impress people around you. Can you focus on impressing your own self and surpassing your previous expectations of yourself? This doesn’t mean putting pressure on yourself to be perfect, but it does mean allowing yourself to believe in the best case scenario and not become complacent when situations are a bit challenging.
This weekend, the dark of the moon in Leo is an ideal time to clean out the mess in your home, or in your workspace, and also acknowledge some of the drama that might have occurred during Mercury’s retrograde in Leo, which affected your sector of friendship. You may have a heart-to-heart with someone that was a long time coming, in order to move on and set healthy boundaries.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, in the coming weeks and months you’re likely to fall more deeply in love with yourself, with life, with a lover, and with your creative path. This is because we’re approaching the Pisces lunar eclipse which will occur on 17th September. Eclipses tend to illuminate what was once hidden, and if you were in denial of your feelings for someone or of your desires for a certain dream, as we approach this eclipse, you won’t be able to deny it any longer.
This final week of August is encouraging you to create greater structure and order in your career, especially once Mercury, the planet of communication, ends its retrograde in the sign of Leo on 28th August. But also keep in mind that because there is a two-week post shadow period you may not feel confident about your career until mid September. Nevertheless, keep pushing toward your goals, but give yourself plenty of time to rest and celebrate how far you’ve come.
This weekend, the dark of the moon in Leo has you dreaming of growth and expansion. This could take place through wanderlust that you suddenly feel, however you should avoid impulsively booking flights just because you’re feeling restless. Instead, you can escape to new worlds through the books you read, the movies you watch, the music you listen to, the food that you cook… Be creative when it comes to expanding your comfort zone, and make sure it doesn’t break the bank, as this is a period where being more frugal will pay off.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, now that we’re in Virgo Season, life may seem to be a bit less exciting to you initially. This is due to the fact that Virgo energy creates astrological friction with your Sagittarius nature, and isn’t necessarily as stimulating as when the sun is in a fire sign. But you’re supposed to learn how to appreciate the more mundane aspects of life, that is part of existence, too.
These final days of Mercury retrograde in Leo as well as Venus in Virgo are here to encourage you to mellow out and release the need to always be going somewhere or taking part in an adventure. Sometimes the ultimate adventure is to get lost in a daydream or intimately enjoy the process of cleaning your home.
Once Venus enters its home sign of Libra on the 29th, your life will get a boost of social energy, as Libra energy tends to activate your sector of friendship, technology, and social networks. If you’re single and mingling, you may find luck on dating apps or through going to social or networking events. If you’re in a relationship, you may suddenly feel a deeper desire to do your own thing or have more time on your own rather than being tied to the hip of your partner. Find graceful ways to express this, or else the post-shadow period of mercury retrograde could lead to your partner(s) taking it the wrong way.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, now that you’ve made it through last week’s planetary square between your ruler Saturn and Jupiter, the planet of luck, you’re likely to feel a greater sense of harmony due to the sun now being in Virgo and forming a trine to your Capricorn nature. However, since Mercury remains retrograde in Leo until the 28th, followed by a two-week post-shadow period, power struggles are still likely at work, and even in your domestic sector. You’re advised to invest in therapeutic ways to release any tension or triggers that may appear at this time.
Once Venus leaves Virgo on the 29th and enters Libra for the next four weeks, you may feel slightly uncomfortable at how much your relationships are not as easily defined or predictable. This has been something you’ve been dealing with ever since May 2024 when Jupiter entered Gemini, an air sign that cannot be tamed. The recurring lesson here with these air sign transits is to accept the fact that life is full of unknowns. That’s part of the journey, part of the mystery, part of the fun! Allow yourself to have more fun in your relationships and friendships this week without feeling the need to know what happens next.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, last week’s planetary square between your ruler, Saturn, which is currently in Pisces, and Jupiter, the planet of luck, which is currently in Gemini, has had you reconsidering a lot of your current life path. This is also the case because we are in the final 10 days of Pluto, the planet of transformation, transiting through your sign.
On September 1, Pluto will retrograde its way back into Capricorn, and this will activate your sector of spirituality, closure, and healing until November 19. You may therefore go through a hermit phase, or a chrysalis of sorts. You may need to retreat into your Aquarius cave to better figure out what your evolutionary journey has in store.
But before we get there, Venus, the planet of love, will enter your fellow air sign of Libra on the 29th, and this will harmonise beautifully with your Aquarius nature. You’ll attract exciting opportunities as the month of August ends, but because Mercury retrograde will have just ended in Leo, which activates your partnership sector, a part of you may feel a bit cautious of entering new professional or creative dynamics, until you’ve vetted the potential collaborator. You’re definitely advised to take your time when making decisions and signing contracts, but also trust the process thanks to Venus in Libra opening you up to infinite possibilities.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, how are you feeling after last week’s planetary square between your ruler Jupiter, ruling planet, and Saturn, the planet of challenge, which is currently in your sign? It’s likely that you went through an existential crisis of sorts or felt pushed to your limits last week, so the best way to flow through this first week of Virgo Season is to do less, not more.
This may be easier said than done though, because Mars and Jupiter are both in your fellow mutable sign of Gemini, and this is leading to you feeling hyperactive mentally and physically. Use the final few days of Venus in Virgo to ground yourself, ideally in nature with a partner who makes your nervous system feel calm.
Once Venus shifts into Libra on the 29th, you’ll also be celebrating the end of Mercury retrograde in Leo, which activated your sector of health and wellness. You may suddenly feel a strong urge to move your body and spend time outdoors, soaking up the sun and being more playful. You can tell that your life’s shifting rapidly as we approach eclipse season, and the lunar eclipse that will take place in your sign on September 17 is already being felt this week. Allow yourself to purge from your life and express gratitude for what brings brightness and peace to your spirit.